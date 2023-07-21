2024 Goodwood Festival of Speed To Be Held From July 11 to 14

Goodwood has announced the dates for the 2024 Festival of Speed. The event will take place from Thursday, July 11 to Sunday, July 14. The announcement of the dates for the 2024 edition comes shortly after the conclusion of the 2023 Festival of Speed. The event celebrates its 30th anniversary this year with organisers saying that the 2023 event had the largest number of unveilings in the event’s history.

Ticket sales for the 2024 Festival of Speed will commence from October 28 for Goodwood Road Racing Club Members, October 30 for the Goodwood Road Racing Club Fellows; and November 6 for the General Public. Children aged 12 and under will have free entry, while Young Person tickets will cater to those between 13 and 21 years old.

The organisers will also be offering hospitality packages for the Festival of Speed which will also become available from November 6.

The organisers have also said that tickets for July 13, 2024 will be limited. This is due to ticket holders for the July 15 events this year being offered the option to roll over their tickets to next year. The day’s proceedings were cancelled due to incremental weather.



The events and intenerary for the 2024 Festival of Speed will be announced in the coming months.