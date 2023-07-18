McLaren Solus GT Wins The Timed Shootout At 2023 Goodwood Festival of Speed

The McLaren Solus GT set the fastest time at the 2023 Goodwood hill climb ensuring that the British carmaker took home the Timed Shootout trophy for the second time in three years. The track-only single-seater hypercar was born from the McLaren Vision Gran Turismo with the single-seater hypercar approved for track use only.

The Solus GT set an official time of 45.34 seconds on the final day, securing victory in the 2023 shootout and becoming the third-fastest production car to ever participate in the hill climb. The Solus GT was outperformed by the McMurtry Speirling (39.08 sec) and the Nio EP9 (44.32 sec). The car was driven by McLaren Factory Driver Marvin Kirchhöfer.

The Solus GT was the fastest car at the hill climb timed shootout

The Solous GT faced competition from the likes of the Subaru GL Family Huckster - Travis Pastrana’s car from the 2022 Gymkhana video, the McLaren-Cosworth M26 F1 car, and the Porsche 911 GT3 Cup race car.

The top five results of the competition were as follows:

Car Driver Time McLaren Solus GT Marvin Kirchhofer 45.34 Seconds Subaru GL Family Huckster Travis Pastrana 46.37 Seconds McLaren-Cosworth M26 Michael Lyons 46.89 Seconds Porsche 911 GT3 Cup Adam Smalley 47.40 Seconds Nissan Skyline GT-R R32 Jake Hill 48.18 Seconds





The Solus GT is powered by a 5.2-liter V10 engine that revs to over 10,000 rpm and develops 829 bhp and 650 Nm of torque. It accelerates from 0 to 100 kmph in just 2.5 seconds, with a top speed of over 321 kmph. Power is sent to the wheels via a 7-speed sequential gearbox.

The Solus GT is only approved for track use and limited to just 25 units.

Limited to just 25 units, each Solus GT costs £2.5 million (about Rs 26.88 crore) with each owner also receiving an FIA-homologated racing suit, a specialized helmet, and a bespoke HANS device. Owners are also offered a coaching program to make the most of the car on the track.