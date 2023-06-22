McMurtry Spéirling Pure EV Debuts: Goodwood FoS Record Breaker Unveiled In Production Form

  • Home
McMurtry will manufacture 100 production-ready examples of the track-only electric hypercar with deliveries to commence in 2025
Highlights
  • Has nearly a 1:1 power-to-weight ratio
  • Reportedly goes from 0 to 60 mph in less than 1.4 seconds
  • Deliveries to start in 2025

The McMurtry Spéirling is a car that intrigued people when it broke the Goodwood Festival of Speed Hillclimb record last year. Following this the vehicle attracted quite a fan following among enthusiasts. However, owning one was impossible as the company didn’t offer a production version on sale for the longest time, until now. The company has finally revealed a production version of the track-only electric hypercar called the Spéirling Pure which it claims is even more mental than the initial car.

 

Also Read: McLaren Artura Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs 5 Crore

The car's 60-kWh battery can be charged in just 20 minutes

 

The Spéirling Pure is a track-only, electric hypercar that measures just 3.45 metres long, 1.58 metres wide, with a height of 1.02 metres. Built on a carbon fibre monocoque chassis, its kerb weight stands at less than 1000 kg, with a peak power output of 1000 bhp achieving a nearly 1:1 power-to-weight ratio (bhp to kg). The company states that it has been working on the car over the past year, and now gets a new fan system with improved efficiency, a revised chassis and suspension, a new battery, along with a host of other weight-saving upgrades. As a result, the acceleration, although not revealed is reportedly lower than the initial car, which went from 0 to 60 mph (96 kmph) in just 1.4 seconds. Other features include a 60-kWh battery with a charging time of just 20 minutes, the pedals and a steering wheel can be adjusted to fit someone as tall as 6 feet and 7 inches, and 18-inch wheels with even wider tyres, than last year’s prototype. 

 

Also Read: Aston Martin DB12 Revealed; Revised V8 Powertrain Makes 671 bhp

The Spéirling Pure is built on a carbon fibre monocoque chassis

 

McMurtry states it will produce just 100 production-ready examples of this track-only electric car, with pre-production prototypes to be showcased in 2024, and deliveries starting in 2025. And the price? Just over £820,000 (Rs 8.5 crore) + taxes, making this car a pipe dream for many enthusiasts out there.

