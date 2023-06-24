MG Cyberster To Debut At The Goodwood Festival Of Speed

MG Motor UK has announced the global debut of its Cyberster sports car at the Goodwood Festival of Speed 2023. This two-seater convertible car will be showcased on the main MG stand, allowing festival-goers to take a close look. This event will also see the electric roadster participating in the hill climb event throughout the festival.

The Cyberster will participate in the hill climb event

Guy Pigounakis, Commercial Director for MG Motor UK, expressed his enthusiasm, stating: "We're thrilled to make our return to the Festival of Speed with a global debut. The Cyberster symbolizes MG's highly anticipated comeback to sports car production, and we're excited to unveil this high-performance, technologically advanced EV, offering a glimpse into an exhilarating future. Additionally, we have two more debuts in store, both exemplifying MG's commitment to creating engaging and thrilling electric vehicles."

The Cyberster debuted at Auto Shanghai 2023 as an electric two door-roadster. Although MG is yet to reveal many specifications of the car, the brand has said that it can go from 0 to 100 kmph in less than 3 seconds and offer a range of 800 km. Other features in the car include 5G connectivity along with a gaming cockpit.

The Cyberster is said to feature a 0 to 100 kmph time of less than 3 seconds

In addition to the Cyberster's unveiling, MG will also introduce two more electric performance cars at Goodwood. While further details will be revealed soon, a British-designed and built prototype codenamed EX4 has been confirmed for the event. Moreover, MG will also present a second sporting EV, set to hit the market later in the summer of 2023.

The Duke of Richmond said: “We are absolutely delighted that MG Motor UK will be returning to Goodwood this summer and honoured that it has chosen the Festival of Speed to host the global debut for the MG Cyberster. With such rich history between Goodwood and MG and ahead of its centenary in 2024, I’m thrilled MG will be so much part of the Festival this year.”

Written by:- Ronit Agarwal