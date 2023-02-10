CFMoto Building Superbike With V4 Engine

Chinese manufacturer CFMoto could be getting ready to join the competitive 1,000 cc superbike segment with its upcoming model. Patent filings appear to show a new 1,000 cc V4 engine, something similar to the Ducati Panigale V4 and Aprilia RSV4 in its configuration, and recent reports indicate the Chinese-made V4 engine is capable of producing 204 bhp.

So far, the patent filings reveal sketches of the V4 engine, but it's still not known when and if a production model will be introduced. The writing is clear though, and a made-in-China 200 bhp superbike may be coming soon.

CFMoto has a close relationship with KTM and also manufactures some of KTM’s parallel-twin engines in China. That said though, the new V4 engine revealed in the patent images doesn’t seem to be related to any of KTM’s projects. The patent has been filed under the CFMoto name, and at this point of time, it’s just a few sketches to go with it. What is not clear is if it will reach production form, in a superbike form, or a naked bike form.

What the patent filings do underscore is that if this engine makes it to production, it will be one of the first 200 bhp plus motorcycles to emerge from a Chinese brand. And if that happens, it will possibly make it more accessible in pricing, something that could kickstart a new lease of life in the performance motorcycle segment for a brand like CFMoto. The next few months will prove to be interesting, and it certainly will be worth looking forward to, what shape and design this V4 motorcycle finally takes.