China's Great Wall To Launch New Brand For Off-Road Vehicles: Chairman

Great Wall Motors CEO Wei Jianjun says will launch a new standalone brand for its off-road vehicles

China's Great Wall Motor will launch a new standalone brand for its off-road vehicles, chairman Wei Jianjun said, as automakers pursue new segments when sales in world's biggest car market pick up.

Wei said Great Wall, the country's top pick-up truck maker, plans to launch the "Tank" brand during the Shanghai auto show this year in April.

Baoding-based Great Wall earlier this year also launched a new standalone brand for electric and smart vehicles. It is also building an EV factory with BMW in China.

