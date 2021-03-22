carandbike logo
search

China's Great Wall To Launch New Brand For Off-Road Vehicles: Chairman

Baoding-based Great Wall earlier this year also launched a new standalone brand for electric and smart vehicles.

By  Reuters | Published:
eye
0  Views
Great Wall Motors CEO Wei Jianjun says will launch a new standalone brand for its off-road vehicles expand View Photos
Great Wall Motors CEO Wei Jianjun says will launch a new standalone brand for its off-road vehicles

China's Great Wall Motor will launch a new standalone brand for its off-road vehicles, chairman Wei Jianjun said, as automakers pursue new segments when sales in world's biggest car market pick up.

Wei said Great Wall, the country's top pick-up truck maker, plans to launch the "Tank" brand during the Shanghai auto show this year in April.

0 Comments

Baoding-based Great Wall earlier this year also launched a new standalone brand for electric and smart vehicles. It is also building an EV factory with BMW in China.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

New Car Models

x
Moto Guzzi Celebrates 100th Anniversary
Moto Guzzi Celebrates 100th Anniversary
Honda Temporarily Cutting Production At All U.S., Canada Plants
Honda Temporarily Cutting Production At All U.S., Canada Plants
2021 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R Launched; Priced At Rs. 14.99 Lakh
2021 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R Launched; Priced At Rs. 14.99 Lakh
BMW Expects At Least Half Of Sales To Be Electric Cars By 2030
BMW Expects At Least Half Of Sales To Be Electric Cars By 2030
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities