Chinese Brand Motrac Unveils Design Copy Of Ducati Diavel

Chinese motorcycle brand Motrac Motorcycles has released a new design patent which shows off the firm's future cruiser motorcycle. The motorcycle features a 900 cc, liquid-cooled v-twin engine, making around 65 bhp of power and 75 Nm of peak torque. But what is immediately evident, is the inspiration the design is taking from. Yes, the Motrac v-twin cruiser looks almost like the Ducati Diavel. The silhouette is the same, the proportions look almost identical, when it comes to the fuel tank, seat, and right down to the belly pan and radiator cowl. Even the design of the side air intakes are a straight lift from the Ducati Diavel.

The Ducati Diavel 1260's muscular front end, seat and tail section are copied by the Motrac cruiser

Like the Diavel, the bike uses wide sportsbike-like tyres and wheels, radial brakes and upside down front forks, and even sports twin barrel exhausts like the Diavel. What will be slightly differentiating is the double-sided swingarm on the Motrac cruiser, and the twin shocks, compared to the single-sided swingarm and rear monoshock of the Diavel. The Motrac cruiser, believed to be called 'Magic Dragon' also copies the Diavel in the placement of the front turn indicators, and the swingarm-mounted licence plate is also similar to the Ducati Diavel. The only visible and apparent design differences seem to be the round headlight, and a small TFT dash which sits in a rather awkward position above the headlight.

The front turn indicator design and position also apes the Ducati Diavel; the only visible change is in the round headlight

Motrac Motorcycles is a Chinese brand with its R&D and production facilities at the industrial park in Zhejiang, China. The company has current annual production capacity of 3,60,000 motorcycles. Motrac currently operates in North, South and Central America, and is also concentrating on expanding in the Asian region. In India, Motrac Motorcycles still doesn't have presence, but the brand's small 50 cc and 125 cc motorcycles are marketed and sold in neighbouring Bangladesh.

(Image Source: Bennetts.co.uk)

