Citroen C3 EV India Launch Confirmed For Early 2023: Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares

Stellantis will enter the electric vehicle bandwagon in India with the launch of the new Citroen C3 EV slated for early 2023, as told to car&bike by its Chief Executive Officer Carlos Tavares. The electric version of the Citroen C3 was recently spotted at a charging station somewhere near Pune, Maharashtra in a near-production avatar suggesting its imminent market launch. Tavares also revealed that the electric version of the C3 will be built at its Hosur plant and launched at a competitive price.

Also Read: Electric Citroën C3 Spotted In India Sans Camouflage

Carlos Tavares, CEO of Stellantis said, “We will launch the EV variation of the C3 by the beginning of next year, and you will have specific announcements for that soon.”

The Citroen C3 debuted in India earlier this year, and the French manufacturer is now selling more than 1,000 cars each month. The car has grown in popularity among car buyers, and an electrified version will undoubtedly be an interesting vehicle, as it will not only establish Citroen and Stellantis in the Indian electric vehicle market but will also be one of the most accessible EVs on the market.

On the question of the pricing for the electric version of the C3, Tavares said, “We want to launch the C3 EV at an affordable price so that it is accessible across the market. We will bring in more details about this in the coming days.”

Also Read: Exclusive: Citroen C3 EV To Be Launched In India Before March 2023

It's too soon to guesstimate the car's technical specifications right now. However, because hatchbacks are fundamentally smaller than sedans and compact SUVs, they have less capacity for a larger battery pack, therefore they will likely be on the lower end of the range spectrum. However, its low operating costs and low cost of ownership may make it an ideal city car.

The Tata Tiago EV starts at Rs. 8.49 lakh (ex-showroom) and is currently India's most affordable electric passenger car. Given that the C3 is a larger vehicle, we anticipate it to be more expensive, with prices starting around Rs. 10-12 lakh.