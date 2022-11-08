Electric Citroën C3 Spotted In India Sans Camouflage

An image of an all-electric version of the Citroën C3 hatchback has surfaced on the internet. The car was spotted being charged at a charging station somewhere near Pune, Maharashtra, and this time around we get to see it without any camouflage. We were the first ones to tell you that the Stellantis-owned French brand will launch the electric hatchback as early as the first quarter of the 2023 calendar year, and the fact that we get to see a near-production model of the Citroen C3 EV certainly hints that the launch is imminent.

The Citroën C3 was launched earlier this year in India, and the French marque is already doing an average of over 1000 units per month. The car has gained quite a bit of popularity among car buyers. and an electrified version will surely be an interesting vehicle, as not only will it establish Citroen & Stellantis - Citroen's parent group - in the electric vehicle market in India but will also be one of the most accessible EVs in the market.

The electric version of the Citroën C3 will be the first EV from the French brand in India, and also its more affordable one.

Right now, it’s too soon to speculate on the technical specifications of the car. However, being inherently smaller than sedans and compact SUVs, a hatchback like the C3 will have lesser space for a bigger battery pack, so it will likely be on the lower end of the range spectrum. But its affordability and low running costs could make it an ideal city car.

Currently, the most affordable electric passenger car in India is the Tata Tiago EV, which is priced from Rs. 8.49 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Considering the C3 is a bigger car, we would expect it to be a bit pricier, starting somewhere around Rs. 10-12 lakh.

Source: Sirish Chandran/Instagaram