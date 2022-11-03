Stellantis India Offers End-To-End Digital Solutions For Citroën And Jeep Customers

Stellantis is introducing a digital platform to offer end-to-end solutions for the Citroën and Jeep brands in India. In order to improve customer experience, the company has decided to expand its digital services, with High-Definition 3D car and accessories configurator, integrated finance and insurance calculator, and an online trade-in facilitator. The aim is to create an omnichannel purchase experience for customers in line with its ‘AnyTime, AnyWhere, AnyDevice, AnyContent’ philosophy.

Roland Bouchara, CEO and MD - India, Stellantis says digitalization has enabled the company to bridge the online to offline gap seamlessly.

Announcing the initiative, Roland Bouchara, CEO and Managing Director - India, Stellantis, said, “For Stellantis, being an early adopter of digitalization has enabled us to bridge the online to offline gap seamlessly into the consideration process for our customers making their purchasing experience quite smooth. Our digital platform is well integrated with partners like dealerships, car portals and search engines to offer a seamless and cohesive customer experience throughout the ecosystem. The High-Definition 3D car configurator deployed for both the brands acts as a backbone to the buying experience and plans are afoot to expand the Made in India solution in the Asia Pacific region.”

Also Read: Citroen C3 Hatchback Review: Bonjour Little Hatch

Right now the company has 88 phygital dealerships across India, which include 65 Jeep showrooms and 21 Citroën outlets.

The company says that since March 2021, around 7 lakh customers have experienced the configurator, and right now the company has 88 phygital dealerships across India, which include 65 Jeep showrooms and 21 Citroën outlets. In fact, the company says that the traction on the brands’ websites has increased by 66.7 per cent, while direct online sales have gone up by 300 per cent. Furthermore, over 700 sales consultants have been trained on 3D car configurator as a sales conversion tool.

Also Read: Citroen C5 Aircross vs Jeep Compass vs Hyundai Tucson Comparison Review

Stellantis says that the traction on the brands’ websites has increased by 66.7 per cent, while direct online sales have gone up by 300 per cent.

While taking the digital route is certainly a smart way to go, Stellantis is not the first brand to take the phygital route. Brands like Maruti Suzuki India, Hyundai India, Kia India, MG Motor India and Mahindra already offer all or most of these digital services. In fact, two-wheeler brands like Royal Enfield and TVS also offer features like online configurators and purchase options.