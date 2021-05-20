COVID-19: Mercedes-Benz India Extends Warranty And Service Plans To Support Customers

Mercedes-Benz India has announced a host of warranty and service initiatives to support its customers during the COVID-19 pandemic. Given the ongoing lockdown, the carmaker is offering an extension on timelines to honour warranty claims and warranty protection against lapsed service. This means Mercedes-Benz car owners, whose warranty or free service plans have or will expire between April 15 and May 31, 2021, will now get an extension on these benefit until June 30, 2021. The announcement comes just a day after rival Audi India announced a similar initiative.

In addition to the extension on standard warranty package and protection against lapsed service, Mercedes-Benz India will also support claims related to extended warranty and motor vehicle insurance (Daimler Financial Services Insurance), until June 30, 2021. This is for customers whose extended warranty or motor insurance has lapsed between April 15 and May 31, 2021. Also, if the vehicle's standard warranty is expiring during the aforementioned dates and the customers wishes to purchase an extended warranty, they will get an extension till June 30. Mercedes-Benz India says that it will also continue to support its customers with the Road-Side Assistance programme with special permissions, wherever required.

Talking about the initiative, Martin Schwenk, MD & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India, commented, "In the current challenging situation it remains our endeavour to assure our customers of complete peace of mind when it comes to their vehicles. Through these specially crafted service initiatives along with our service teams' ongoing support working remotely, our customers will continue to enjoy a hassle free vehicle ownership."

