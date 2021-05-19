carandbike logo
COVID-19: Audi India Announces Extension Of Warranty And Service Plans

For all Audi customers whose standard warranty, extended warranty or service plans were about to expire during the lockdown period - between April, May and June 2021, the company is extending the same till June 30, 2021.

Audi India has announced extension of standard and extended warranty along with service plans. expand View Photos
Highlights

  • Audi India has announced extension of standard and extended warranty
  • The warranty and service plans extension is applicable across model range
  • Audi India has extended the warranty and service plan scheme till June 30

Audi India has announced an extension on standard warranty, extended warranty and service plans across its model range. For all Audi customers whose standard warranty, extended warranty or service plans were about to expire during the lockdown periods- April, May and June 2021, the company is giving an extension of their policy till June 30 2021. The carmaker says that this initiative is a part of Audi India's focus on customer centricity. Though the carmaker hasn't given a word about any further extension, it is likely to extend the service beyond June 30, 2021 if the prevailing COVID-19 crisis continues further with similar spike in positive cases.

99ttnpg

Audi India is extending the service across range.

Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head- Audi India said, "Safety is of paramount importance to Audi India. In line with the need of the hour of staying home and staying safe, we are rolling out extensions on Standard Warranty, Extended Warranty and Service Plans for existing Audi customers until June 30, 2021. Audi customers can be rest assured that they have the opportunity to extend their plans and receive seamless services for their Audi cars."

9g39u1d

The services will be extended till June 30, 2021.

We have seen automakers taking similar initiatives last year as well when the entire nation went under a strict lockdown to prevent the spread of the contagious COVID-19 virus. Even now, Audi India is joining carmakers like Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, MG Motor, Renault, and Toyota among others who have already announced extension of free service and warranty coverage.

