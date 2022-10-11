Dacia Jogger Hybrid To Debut At The Paris Motor Show

Dacia has introduced its most affordable seven-seater model in the global markets- the Jogger, and this time around it's come with a four-cylinder engine. In fact, the Dacia Jogger now sports a hybrid powertrain under its hood which is more powerful than before. The carmaker had announced intruding a more powerful motor in the Jogger's range when the model was first introduced. The Dacia Jogger will make its first public appearance at the Paris Motor Show with the new hybrid motor.

Most likely, the Dacia Jogger will source the 1.6-litre, four-cylinder electrified powertrain from the Renault Clio which will belt out around 140 bhp. This is quite a bump up over the previous most powerful unit- the 1.0-liter three-cylinder petrol engine with 108 bhp.

The 1.6-litre unit is mated to a CVT gearbox, sending power to the front wheels. The Jogger is also the longest and most spacious vehicle in the company's range with a length of 4550 mm and a boot space of 708 litres with the third-row seats folded. If you fold down the second row of seats, you'll get an impressive 1,819 litre of boot volume.

Dacia will reveal the specification of its first-ever production hybrid next week during the 2022 Paris Motor Show. Bookings for this electrified cross MPV will begin early next year and sales are expected to begin in the H1 of 2023.