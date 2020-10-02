Dainese Acquires Motorcycle Boot Brand TCX

Italian motorcycle riding gear maker Dainese has acquired Italian motorcycle boot manufacturer TCX. Dainese also has its own range of motorcycle footwear. TCX has been in the business of making motorcycle boots since 1999, when the Treviso-based technical footwear manufacturer first introduced the Oxstar boots brand, patenting its Torsion Control System (TCS). The company changed its name to TCX in 2007, and has since broadened its product portfolio across various riding styles and functions. With the acquisition of TCX, Dainese, which is known for its high quality products, continues its growth path.

Dainese is known to be a manufacturer of high-quality motorcycle riding gear

"Improving safety in dynamic sports has always been the Dainese mission. We are committed to ongoing research into innovative systems that protect athletes from head to toe. We are extremely proud of this operation. TCX shares with Dainese the passion for product and adds technical and development skills that are fundamental in motorbike footwear. I take the opportunity to welcome the TCX team. We cannot wait to start working together," said Cristiano Silei, CEO, Dainese Group.

So far, there's no clarity if TCX will continue to remain a separate brand, or will be incorporated under the Dainese brand. Dainese already makes and sells its own range of boots, and it could be possible that both brands will co-exist, targeting different segments of riders regarding both function and styling.

Dainese, which has been controlled by the Bahrain Investcorp investment fund since 2015, already owns helmet brand AGV. With the acquisition of TCX, Dainese now has brands which cover all kinds of protection from head to toe, for the motorcyclist.

