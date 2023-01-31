Dainese And AGV Brands Officially Launched In India; Moto Madness To Be The Official Distributor

Italian riding accessories manufacturer, Dainese, has been officially launched in India. It was announced that Moto Madness, which is a Delhi-based riding accessories brand will be their official distributor in India. Along with this, Moto Madness will also undertake the distribution of homologated AGV helmets which will be manufactured to meet Indian regulations and bear the ISI branding.

Talking about the latest development, Saranbir Singh, CEO, Moto Madness said, “With great excitement, we announce the official arrival of Dainese and AGV in India. Two names that are synonymous with safety, comfort, and style globally. Dainese products are available at the official D store in New Delhi, our website, and multiple retail partners across the country. AGV helmets are undergoing the homologation process and will be available in the next few months bearing the ISI mark. We have no doubt the Indian riding community will embrace these historic brands in the same vein as the global community”.

Dainese and AGV will be distributed by Moto Madness

The products sold by Dainese include their range of smart jackets and leather suits designed to offer good ventilation which will definitely serve well in the hot Indian climate. Some of the suits also feature Dainese’s patented D-air airbag system which automatically inflates upon detecting dangerous situations to protect the rider’s chest and back. The product lineup also includes a range of riding boots, gloves, leather pants, bags and backpacks, along with other safety equipment such as back protectors and chest armour. Many of these accessories are made of waterproof materials which will certainly prove useful during monsoon.

Products Price Range Jackets (All varieties) Rs. 29,000 to Rs. 1.55 Lakhs Gloves Rs. 7,000 to Rs. 58,000 Boots Rs. 28,000 to Rs. 48,000 Pants Rs. 20,000 to Rs. 48,500 Bags and Backpacks Rs. 5,000 to Rs. 28,000 Other Safety Equipment Rs. 20,000 to Rs. 3,800

This product line up also includes other accessories like T-shirts, caps and keychains.

AGV Helmets

Moto Madness also announced that they are working on homologating AGV helmets in order to meet Indian regulations and will be the first high-end helmet maker to do so. These helmets will bear the ISI branding and can be legally sold in India. Although there is a chance that this process could take some time and it is unclear when these models will start selling.