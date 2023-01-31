  • Home
  • News
  • Dainese And AGV Brands Officially Launched In India; Moto Madness To Be The Official Distributor

Dainese And AGV Brands Officially Launched In India; Moto Madness To Be The Official Distributor

Moto Madness will be the distributor for Dainese and AGV helmets in India
By Sidharth Nambiar
2 mins read
31-Jan-23 12:46 PM IST
Dainese And AGV Brands Officially Launched In India; Moto Madness To Be The Official Distributor banner
Highlights
  • Dainese has been officially launched in India
  • Its products will be distributed by Moto Madness
  • Moto Madness will also distribute AGV helmets in India with the ISI branding

Italian riding accessories manufacturer, Dainese, has been officially launched in India. It was announced that Moto Madness, which is a Delhi-based riding accessories brand will be their official distributor in India. Along with this, Moto Madness will also undertake the distribution of homologated AGV helmets which will be manufactured to meet Indian regulations and bear the ISI branding.

 

Talking about the latest development, Saranbir Singh, CEO, Moto Madness said, “With great excitement, we announce the official arrival of Dainese and AGV in India. Two names that are synonymous with safety, comfort, and style globally. Dainese products are available at the official D store in New Delhi, our website, and multiple retail partners across the country. AGV helmets are undergoing the homologation process and will be available in the next few months bearing the ISI mark. We have no doubt the Indian riding community will embrace these historic brands in the same vein as the global community”.

                           Dainese and AGV will be distributed by Moto Madness

The products sold by Dainese include their range of smart jackets and leather suits designed to offer good ventilation which will definitely serve well in the hot Indian climate. Some of the suits also feature Dainese’s patented D-air airbag system which automatically inflates upon detecting dangerous situations to protect the rider’s chest and back. The product lineup also includes a range of riding boots, gloves, leather pants, bags and backpacks, along with other safety equipment such as back protectors and chest armour. Many of these accessories are made of waterproof materials which will certainly prove useful during monsoon.

ProductsPrice Range
Jackets (All varieties)Rs. 29,000 to Rs. 1.55 Lakhs
GlovesRs. 7,000 to Rs. 58,000
BootsRs. 28,000 to Rs. 48,000
PantsRs. 20,000 to Rs. 48,500
Bags and BackpacksRs.  5,000 to Rs. 28,000
Other Safety EquipmentRs. 20,000 to Rs. 3,800

This product line up also includes other accessories like T-shirts, caps and keychains.

                                                       AGV Helmets

Moto Madness also announced that they are working on homologating AGV helmets in order to meet Indian regulations and will be the first high-end helmet maker to do so. These helmets will bear the ISI branding and can be legally sold in India. Although there is a chance that this process could take some time and it is unclear when these models will start selling. 

Related Articles
Dainese Acquires Motorcycle Boot Brand TCX
Dainese Acquires Motorcycle Boot Brand TCX
2 years ago

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
2018 Honda City VX MT Diesel BS IV
2018 Honda
City VX MT Diesel BS IV
  • 30,000 km
    • |
  • Diesel
    • |
  • Manual
2 Year Warranty Free
0
7.5
10
9.45 Lakh
Mahindra First Choice, East Of Kailash, New Delhi
2022 Mahindra XUV300 W6 Petrol
Great Deal
2022 Mahindra
XUV300 W6 Petrol
  • 6,500 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Manual
2 Year Warranty Free
0
8.1
10
10.25 Lakh
Mahindra First Choice, Amberhai, New Delhi
2020 Hyundai Venue SX (O) 1.0 iMT Petrol
Great Deal
2020 Hyundai
Venue SX (O) 1.0 iMT Petrol
  • 14,639 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Manual
2 Year Warranty Free
0
8.0
10
10.50 Lakh
Mahindra First Choice, Prashant Vihar, New Delhi

Quick Links

Cars under ₹6 Lakh
Cars between ₹6 Lakh - ₹9 Lakh
Cars between ₹9 Lakh - ₹12 Lakh
Cars between ₹12 Lakh - ₹18 Lakh
Cars above ₹18 Lakh

Top trending

Used Cars by lifestyle
line