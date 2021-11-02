Data Reveals Electric Vehicle Registrations Picking Up In Delhi

Electric vehicles seem to be becoming a popular choice for personal transportation in Delhi, according to official registration data. With petrol and diesel prices hitting new highs during recent months, and almost every other day, adoption of electric vehicles is picking up pace in Delhi. In fact, registrations of electric vehicles have been surpassing the total number of registrations of CNG and hybrid-fuel vehicles in the city, according to officials. According to official figures, from July to September this year, electric vehicles accounted for 7 per cent of the total number of vehicles registered with the Delhi government's transport department, while CNG vehicles accounted for 6 per cent.

Several passenger car brands have electric vehicle models on sale in India. Although EVs in the passenger car segment has not seen much growth, adoption of EVs seems to be picking up, slowly, but surely.

The numbers do show a rise in electric vehicle registrations, but petrol and diesel vehicles still make up the majority of vehicles registered in Delhi. From July to September 2021, over 1.5 lakh vehicles were registered in Delhi, which included 7,869 electric vehicles, 6,857 CNG vehicles, 7,257 vehicles driven on both CNG and petrol, and 93,091 vehicles driven in petrol and diesel, government data shows.

"We are witnessing good results of our electric vehicle policy and the adoption of such vehicles is gaining pace. We are committed to realising the dream of making Delhi the country's electric vehicle capital, according to the vision of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal," Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said.

Hero Electric is India's leading electric two-wheeler manufacturer.

The Delhi government launched its electric vehicle policy in August 2020, and the share of electric vehicles in the total number of vehicle registrations since then has increased from over one per cent to seven per cent now. Electric rickshaws and two-wheelers form the bulk of the battery-operated vehicles registered but the numbers of electric cars and buses are also steadily rising, according to officials in the state transport department.

Delhi now has one of the lowest prices of electric vehicles across the country.

According to official figures, nearly 23,000 electric vehicles were registered in Delhi from August to October, including 5,246 two-wheelers and 10,997 e-rickshaws. From July to September, 422 electric cars and four electric buses were registered. The numbers grew to 1,415 electric cars and 30 buses in the August-October period. Delhi has the most number of vehicles on its roads amongst the metros in India. As of 2020, there were almost 12 million registered motor vehicles in Delhi, and the number has doubled over the last decade.