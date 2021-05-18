carandbike logo
search

Delhi High Court Stresses On Incentivising Hydrogen Fuel Cell Technology Under FAME II Scheme

The Court has also asked the government to consider allocating unutilised funds from the FAME India Phase II scheme towards promoting and incentivizing the demand for hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles & construction and operation of hydrogen refuelling stations.

Shubham Parashar By  Shubham Parashar | Updated:
eye
2,104  Views
Hydrogen Fuel Cell also helps to produce oxygen side by side. expand View Photos
Hydrogen Fuel Cell also helps to produce oxygen side by side.

Highlights

  • The Delhi High Court has said to consider Fuel Cell under FAME II Scheme,
  • The Court has also asked to utilise FAME II funds for promoting fuel cell
  • Hydrogen Fuel Cell also helps to produce oxygen side by side.

The Delhi High Court has directed the Department of Heavy Industries, Government of India, to consider including Hydrogen Fuel Cell electric vehicles and Hydrogen Refuelling infrastructure within the gambit of the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles (FAME) India Phase II scheme. The Court has also asked the government to consider allocating unutilised funds from the FAME India Phase II scheme towards promoting and incentivising the demand for hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles & construction and operation of hydrogen refuelling stations.

2otcpdjs

The Court has also asked the government to consider allocating unutilised funds from the FAME India Phase II scheme.

The plea came up for hearing before a division bench of Delhi High Court lead by Chief Justice D.N. Patel, was filed by Advocate Ashwini Kumar. It stated that the FAME India Scheme aims at encouraging domestic manufacture of electric vehicles and to promote and create a market for electric vehicles in India. The plea further stated that the primary objectives of the FAME scheme are to reduce the dependency on petroleum resources, counter the impact of internal combustion engine vehicles on the environment, and to keep pace with the gradual shift of the automobile industry towards alternate fuels including electric vehicles.

delhi high court

The petitioner had asked the court to direct the government to allocate a part of the unutilised funds from the FAME India Phase II Scheme.

0 Comments

The plea also mentioned that the FAME II scheme has not adequately utilised its budget towards adoption of electric vehicles. For instance, out of a total budget of ₹ 700 crores for setting up charging infrastructure only ₹ 20 crores have been disbursed in the period from 2019 to February 10, 2021. The petitioner had asked the court to direct the government to allocate a part of the unutilised funds from the FAME India Phase II Scheme for promoting and incentivising demand for hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles and construction and operation of hydrogen refuelling stations. Interestingly, arguments also brought to the notice that production of green hydrogen that using electrolysis of water, also generates 99 per cent pure Oxygen which would ensure that India will never fall short of oxygen supply in future.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

New Car Models

x
Royal Enfield Recalls Over 2.36 Lakh Motorcycles Across Seven Countries
Royal Enfield Recalls Over 2.36 Lakh Motorcycles Across Seven Countries
Tata Motors Registers Consolidated Net Loss Of Rs. 7605 Crore In Q4 FY2021
Tata Motors Registers Consolidated Net Loss Of Rs. 7605 Crore In Q4 FY2021
Lamborghini To Invest Over 1.5 Billion Euros Over Next 4 Years Towards Electrification
Lamborghini To Invest Over 1.5 Billion Euros Over Next 4 Years Towards Electrification
Wireless Android Auto Comes To More OEMs; Car Key On Pixel & Galaxy Smartphones
Wireless Android Auto Comes To More OEMs; Car Key On Pixel & Galaxy Smartphones
1 Comment(s)
Thanks for the comments.
  • vinod 18-May-21 02:11 PM IST
    Electrolysis is not the cheapest way to produce Hydrogen, it is actually from fossil fuels. Electrolysis is quite expensive and consumes lot of electricity. But FAME initiative is good. Why is only 20Cr, distributed ???
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities