Donkervoort F22 Debuts With 500 bhp, Limited To 75 Units

Dutch carmaker Donkervoort has unveiled the F22, its first new product in over a decade which replaces the popular D8 GTO. A sleek design and a new chassis, exposed wheels and an original Audi engine, that's the recipe for the new Donkervoort F22. Its Audi engine gives it 500 bhp, and weighs only 750 kg. Suffice to say that the weight / power ratio has something to do much better than the 800 bhp supercars.

Although this new model features an all-new design, it is immediately recognizable as a Donkervoort thanks to its exposed wheels, long bonnet, as well as the side exhaust outlets and very aggressive body elements. The rear rims are better integrated into the body thanks to the wider fenders, improving the aerodynamics of the car. The Dutch carmaker suggests that the F22 brings improvements in terms of "practicality, comfort and ease of use" over its predecessor, without losing its extreme supercar orientation.

The cabin is more spacious than before, with Recaro seats, optional FIA homologated six-point harnesses. The dashboard is fairly minimalist, but an optional iPad mini can serve as an infotainment screen. There is also an optional air conditioning system. The trunk has a capacity of 298 liters, not bad for such a small and powerful car.

Donkervoort continues the tradition by using an Audi-sourced 2.5-litre five-cylinder turbocharged engine developing 500 bhp and 640 Nm of torque. This represents an increase of 58 bhp and 70 Nm of torque compared to the Donkervoort D8 GTO Individual. Power is transmitted to the rear axle through a lightweight, close-ratio 5-speed manual gearbox featuring Bosch rev-matching technology using a Torsen limited-slip differential.

On the electronics side, you have to make do with an adjustable traction control system and optional Bosch racing ABS. This new F22 can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in just 2.5 seconds and from 0 to 200 kmph in 7.5 seconds before reaching a top speed of 290 kmph.

The front and rear double wishbone suspension includes adaptive TracTive dampers and an adjustable hydraulic system raising or lowering the car by up to 35 mm. Braking is handled by 330 mm front and 279 mm rear steel discs , with AP Racing four-piston calipers. The steering can have servo-assist or electric assist depending on customer preference.

The production of Donkervoort F22 will be limited to 75 units, of which 50 are already sold. The company is accepting orders for the remaining examples and the next supercar which will likely be based on the F22. The call price is set at 245,000 euros (approx. Rs. 2.16 crore) excluding taxes for European markets, but it will also be available in North America and the Middle East.