Dynavolt Triumph Street Triple 765 RS Race Bike Revealed

The new Dynavolt Triumph Street Triple 765 RS Supersport Challenger will compete in this season's Quattro Group British Supersport series.

Preetam Bora By  Preetam Bora | Published:
The full-faired Dynavolt Triumph race bike is based on the Triumph Street Triple RS expand View Photos
The full-faired Dynavolt Triumph race bike is based on the Triumph Street Triple RS

Highlights

  • The full-faired race bike is based on the Triumph Street Triple RS
  • Dynavolt Triumph will use the race bike in the upcoming season
  • The Dynavolt Street Triple RS will use Triumph Moto2 engines

Triumph Motorcycles has showcased the new Dynavolt Street Triple 765 RS Supersport Challenger which will be ridden by former WSS British rider Kyle Smith and former British MotoStar champion Brandon Paasch in the Quattro Group British Supersport series. In collaboration with PTR, racing as Dynavolt Triumph, the British motorcycle brand hopes to not only prove the platform's capabilities, but also refine it based on information gathered on the racetrack. More importantly, the Dynavolt Triumph team marks the historical return to official racing for Triumph Motorcycles.

vkfqcmao

The engines used by Dynavolt Triumph will be the same ones used by the Triumph in Moto2

The engines used by Dynavolt Triumph for the 2021 Quattro Group British Supersport Championship will be the same ones as used in Moto2. Triumph has a long history of success in racing and the latest chapter in the brand's return to racing will be a big boost for one of its most popular platforms, the Street Triple 765 RS. The Dynavolt Triumph race bike gets the full-faired racing treatment, thanks to the Dynavolt Triumph team, but underneath it retains the heart and soul of the naked supersport we all love.

"We wouldn't go into this project if we didn't think that this is a bike that could genuinely compete. The Street Triple is a naked sports bike but it's derived from the Daytona so we think, in terms of geometry, this is a really good starting point for a race bike. I think, as a starting package, you've got a chassis that really works and engine wise, we've got the 765 Triple. It's an engine that we've been using in Moto2 for the last couple of seasons and I think the response we have had and the performance we've had will tell you that the engine, as a package, is something that is going to compete. Combining the two things together, the engine and the chassis, I think we've got a really good starting point," said Steve Sargent, Triumph's Chief Product Officer.

0odsjji4

Triumph will view the first season as a test, to improve the bike, and also to underscore the bike's racing capabilities

0 Comments

The Dynavolt Triumph Street Triple 765 RS is scheduled to make its debut on track during the first official BSB Test at Silverstone, on April 28, 2021. Triumph is viewing the 2021 season as a test, but the brand aims to be competitive in the series fairly soon. Additionally, Triumph also hopes experienced customers will view the Street Triple as a viable racing platform, so that it makes more appearances at track days and local races around the world.

