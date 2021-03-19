carandbike logo
search

carandbike Awards 2021: Triumph Street Triple R Wins Middleweight Motorcycle Of The Year

The Triumph Street Triple R went up against the BMW F 900 in this year's carandbike awards for the middleweight motorcycle of the year category.

Shubham Parashar By  Shubham Parashar | Updated:
eye
0  Views
carandbike Awards 2021: Triumph Street Triple R Wins Middleweight Motorcycle Of The Year expand View Photos

The Triumph Street Triple R went up against the BMW F 900 in this category and took the lead by a close margin. The Street Triple R is similar to its elder sibling- the RS in terms of design. The 2020 Triumph Street Triple R makes 116 bhp at 12,000 rpm and 77 Nm of peak torque at 9,400 rpm from the same 765 cc, in-line, three-cylinder engine on the rake and trail is slightly different too and the R sports 41 mm Showa USD separate function big piston forks at the front and a Showa piggyback reservoir monoshock at the rear.

6c8sd7s4

The Street Triple R is similar to its elder sibling- the RS in terms of design.

0 Comments

Braking performance on the new Street Triple R comes from the Brembo M4.32 four-piston Monobloc callipers along with 310 mm twin discs at the front. The rear features a Brembo single piston sliding calliper. The feature list covers all the essentials on the Triumph Street Triple R including a Shift Assist up and down quick-shifter, ride-by-wire with three riding modes - Road, Rain and Sport, as well as ABS and traction control.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Research on Triumph Street Triple RS

Triumph Street Triple RS

Triumph Street Triple RS

Ex-Showroom Price
₹ 8.84 - 11.33 Lakh
EMI Starts
29,15111.5% / 3 yrs
Sports
Petrol
19.1 Km/l
find-new-bike
View Specification / Features
find-used-bike
Check User Ratings & Reviews
 emi
Check On-Road Price
  • Street Triple Rs Silencer
    Street Triple Rs Silencer
  • Street Triple Twin Led Headlights
    Street Triple Twin Led Headlights
  • Street Triple Swingarm
    Street Triple Swingarm
  • Street Triple Brembo Brakes
    Street Triple Brembo Brakes
  • Street Triple Suspension
    Street Triple Suspension
  • Street Triple Riding Mode
    Street Triple Riding Mode
  • Street Triple Clutch
    Street Triple Clutch
  • Street Triple Bodywork
    Street Triple Bodywork
  • Street Triple Quickshifter
    Street Triple Quickshifter
  • Street Triple Headlights
    Street Triple Headlights
  • Street Triple High Spec Suspension
    Street Triple High Spec Suspension
  • Street Triple Contemporary Bodywor
    Street Triple Contemporary Bodywor
x
carandbike Awards 2021: Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 Wins Entry Performance Motorcycle Of The Year
carandbike Awards 2021: Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 Wins Entry Performance Motorcycle Of The Year
carandbike Awards 2021: Hero Xtreme 160R Is The Premium Commuter Motorcycle Of The Year
carandbike Awards 2021: Hero Xtreme 160R Is The Premium Commuter Motorcycle Of The Year
Moto Guzzi Celebrates 100th Anniversary
Moto Guzzi Celebrates 100th Anniversary
carandbike Awards 2021: Hero Glamour Wins Commuter Motorcycle Of The Year
carandbike Awards 2021: Hero Glamour Wins Commuter Motorcycle Of The Year
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities