carandbike Awards 2021: Triumph Street Triple R Wins Middleweight Motorcycle Of The Year

The Triumph Street Triple R went up against the BMW F 900 in this category and took the lead by a close margin. The Street Triple R is similar to its elder sibling- the RS in terms of design. The 2020 Triumph Street Triple R makes 116 bhp at 12,000 rpm and 77 Nm of peak torque at 9,400 rpm from the same 765 cc, in-line, three-cylinder engine on the rake and trail is slightly different too and the R sports 41 mm Showa USD separate function big piston forks at the front and a Showa piggyback reservoir monoshock at the rear.

The Street Triple R is similar to its elder sibling- the RS in terms of design.

Braking performance on the new Street Triple R comes from the Brembo M4.32 four-piston Monobloc callipers along with 310 mm twin discs at the front. The rear features a Brembo single piston sliding calliper. The feature list covers all the essentials on the Triumph Street Triple R including a Shift Assist up and down quick-shifter, ride-by-wire with three riding modes - Road, Rain and Sport, as well as ABS and traction control.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.