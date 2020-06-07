EESL Plans To Install 2000 Electric Vehicle Charging Facilities Across India By 2021

New Cars and Bikes in India

Highlights

  • EESL has installed over 300 EV charging stations in India
  • Around 2000 EV charging station to be installed across India by 2020-21
  • EESL is eyeing for 10,000 charging station by the next two to three years

Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL), India's energy service company is eyeing to ramp up the installation of electric vehicle (EV) charging stations in India during the 2020-21 fiscal year. According to the report from IANS, EESL plans to set-up about 2,000 EV charging stations in the country during the fiscal. As a part of a joint venture of PSUs under the Ministry of Power, the company has undertaken the project for boosting the e-mobility ecosystem in the country. Presently, EESL has installed over 300 EV charging stations in India. However, some of them have not commenced operations because services were disrupted by the COVID-19 crisis.

Also Read: Upcoming Electric Cars In India

battery electric vehicle

EESL plans to setup about 2,000 EV charging stations in the country by 2020-21

EESL Managing Director Saurabh Kumar said, "We have resolved the supply-side constraints. Most of the new charging stations will become operational soon. We have exceeded our target of EV charging stations for FY20. Now we have over 300 such charging stations across the country. Our installation plans have not at all slowed down. In fact, this year (FY21) we have set a target of 2,000 charging stations. With the supply side back on track, we will be able to achieve this target."

Saurabh Kumar pointed out that the company aims to accelerate the installation process and targets to setup 2,000 new EV charging stations. EESL is looking to install about 500 charging stations in the current fiscal in the Delhi-NCR region. Over the next two to three years, EESL will be looking to set up around 10,000 charging station across India.

siam electric vehicles 2047

EESL is looking to set up around 10,000 charging stations across India over next two to three years

Currently, the state-run company has collaborated with several private as well as public companies like Apollo Hospitals, BSNL, Maha-Metro, BHEL, HPCL and others for setting-up public charging infrastructure. The firm has also partnered with urban local bodies in the cities such as Hyderabad, Noida, Ahmedabad, Jaipur and Chennai.

Also Read: Jaguar Land Rover India And Tata Power Partner For EV Charging Infrastructure

0 Comments

Notably, the main requirements to set-up a charging facility is the availability of the land, which is provided free of cost by the most municipal bodies or firms for public chargers to EESL. The firm operates the charging station for 10 years and in return, it pays a certain proportion as a land rental to the entity for every kilowatt-hour (kW/h) the company utilises. Apart from developing clean mobility ecosystem in India, EESL is also working on scaling up smart meters, smart grids, storage and other clean energy technologies.

