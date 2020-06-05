World Environment Day 2020: Upcoming Electric Cars In India

Here are some of the highly anticipated electric cars that are slated to be launched in India

Electrified vehicles are the future and there is no denying that. Almost every global automaker is working on building their electric fleet, and in India too we have carmakers like Mahindra and Tata Motors who already have strong models in this segment. Contrary to the earlier notion that Electric Vehicles (EV) are slow and less powerful than an ICE (Internal Combustion Engine) car, today's EVs are fast, powerful, futuristic and most importantly they are environment-friendly zero-emission vehicles. So, on this World Environment Day, we list out some of the highly anticipated electric cars that are slated to be launched in India by the end of 2021.

Also Read: World Environment Day 2020: Top-Five Green Cars On Sale In India

Tata Altroz EV:

The Tata Altroz EV will come with the company's Ziptron powertrain technology offering a minimum range of 250 km

First showcased at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show, the Tata Altroz EV, similar to its ICE sibling, is built on the all-new Agile Light Flexible Advanced (ALFA) platform and it will employ the company's Ziptron powertrain technology. While the technical specifications are yet to be revealed, Tata Motors has confirmed that all its future EVs with Ziptron technology, will come with a minimum range of 250 km on a single charge, and will be equipped with a Lithium-Ion battery with IP-67 certification and 8-years warranty. Currently, the company is planning to launch the Altroz EV in the first half of 2021, however, due to the coronavirus pandemic, there might be some delay.

Also Read: Tata Altroz EV Hatchback To Be Launched In 2021

Mahindra eXUV300:

Mahindra eXUV300 will be offered in two variants - Standard and Performance

We first saw it at the 2020 Auto Expo, and it has been one of the highly anticipated launches from Mahindra. Expected to be launched in 2021, the Mahindra eXUV300 will come in two versions, a standard variant with a range of 250-300 km on a single charge, taking on the Tata Nexon EV, and a performance variant with a range of 350-400 km that will compete with the Hyundai Kona Electric and MG ZS EV. The former is likely to come with a 40-kWh battery pack capable of offering a power output of around 130 bhp. The eXUV300 will be the first product from Mahindra to be equipped with the advanced lithium-ion battery technology, equipped with the new battery cells developed by LG Chem.

Jaguar I-Pace:

The Jaguar I-Pace is expected to be launched towards the end of 2020 or early 2021

The Jaguar I-Pace has been on sale in the global markets for a while now and we have been desperately waiting for the car, ever since its triple win at the 2019 World Car Awards, where it was crowned the World Car of the Year, World Car Design of the Year, and World Green Car. As for the car itself, the Jaguar I-Pace is underpinned by an all-new Aluminium platform along with two electric motors and Jaguar's battery technology. The SUV is powered by a 90kWh battery pack, made up from 432 lithium-ion cells and mounted in a frame that's an integral structural component in the car's floor.

Also Read: Jaguar I-Pace Electric SUV Review

Also Read: Jaguar I-Pace India Launch Details Out

The battery can be charged up to 80 per cent in 40 minutes, and every 15 minutes of charge gives it an additional 100 km of range. Maximum range is 480 km. The combined power output of the electric motors stands at 395 bhp and makes a maximum of 696 Nm of torque, and 0-100 kmph sprint is achieved in 4.5 seconds. The car is expected to be launched towards the end of 2020 or early 2021.

Audi e-Tron:

Audi e-tron electric SUV comes with two electric motors, one on each axle, offering a combined output of up to 300 kW or 408 bhp

The Audi e-Tron has already made its India debut, and while the car was supposed to arrive in 2020, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the company has now deferred the launch, and we now expect it to go on sale in 2021. The Audi e-Tron SUV gets two electric motors, one on each axle, and while the front one generates 125 kW, the rear motor makes 140 kW, with the combined total of 265 kW or 355 bhp. The peak torque output is 561 Nm. In the boost mode, the power output goes up to 300 kW or 408 bhp. The Audi e-Tron SUV has a range of 400 km on a single charge according to WLTP cycle and can touch a top speed of 200 kmph. Also, the 0-100 kmph sprint is done in 6.6 seconds in the normal mode and 5.7 seconds in the boost mode.

Also Read: Exclusive: Audi e-Tron India Launch Deferred Amidst Coronavirus Lockdown

Mercedes-Benz EQC:

The Mercedes-Benz EQC will come to India later this year, and the company has confirmed that

The EQC is yet another luxury electric car that we have been waiting for a while now and the company has confirmed that it will be launched in India this year itself. Martin Schwenk, MD and CEO Mercedes Benz India, announced at the digital launch of the AMG GT R and AMG C 63 that the company will be launching 10 new cars in India this year, and the ECQ electric SUV will be among them.

The Mercedes-Benz EQC is powered by a dual-motor setup, which includes one motor for the front axle and one for the rear. This makes the EQC an all-wheel-drive SUV or 4Matic in Mercedes' nomenclature. The EQC's motors are powered by an 80-kWh lithium-ion battery, that helps the motors produce a combined 300 kW (402 bhp) of peak power and 765 Nm of peak torque. The new EQC gets an all-electric range of around 400 km with a quick charge option on the SUV too.

Also Read: Mercedes-Benz EQC Review: Testing Daimler's Big Bet On Electric

Porsche Taycan

Porsche Taycan won the World Luxury Car of the Year title, as well as the World Performance Car award at WCOTY 2020

Yes, the Porsche Taycan is also coming to India, currently, it is expected to arrive by late 2020 or early 2021. The Taycan made its official debut in 2019 and has already become one of the most desirable Porsches, especially after bagging two awards at the 2020 World Car Awards - winning the World Luxury Car of the Year title, as well as the World Performance Car award.

Based on the Porsche Mission E Concept that was showcased in 2015, the new Porsche Taycan will sport two permanently excited synchronous electric motors that can churn out a maximum of 600 bhp and will offer a range of over 500 km thanks to its high voltage lithium-ion batteries. Porsche has also developed an 800-volt charging system for the Taycan which can offer a 400 km range in just 15 minutes of charge time. It can go from 0-100 kmph in under 3.5 seconds.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.