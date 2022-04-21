Elon Musk Details Vision For Tesla RoboTaxi Electric Car

  • Home
Waymo is already operating a fleet of robotaxis paired with its own ride hailing service in Phoenix, Arizona
authorBy Sahil Gupta
21-Apr-22 02:30 PM IST
Highlights
  • Elon Musk has said that the Tesla robotaxi could be unveiled by 2023
  • He believes it could be in production by 2024
  • The plan is have a robotaxi thats cheaper than a bus ticket

Elon Musk has revealed his vision for a robotaxi that will be based on an electric power train which he revealed at Tesla's Q1 2022 earnings call. Musk said that the car would focus on cost per mile which will be the lowest that customers have ever experienced. Musk had revealed at its Cyber Rodeo event that Tesla had been working on a robotaxi. 

"There's going to be a dedicated robotaxi that is going to look quite futuristic-looking," Musk said on the earnings call. He revealed that the car would be designed with autonomy in mind from the ground up and will not have a steering wheel or pedal. 

"We are also working on a new vehicle that I alluded to at the Giga Texas opening, which is a dedicated robotaxi. It is going to be highly optimized for autonomy - meaning it will not have steering wheel or pedals. There are a number of other innovations around it that I think are quite exciting, but it is fundamentally optimized to achieve the lowest fully considered cost per mile or km when counting everything," Musk said. 

Robotaxi Race Opens Up As Top Contender Waymo In Low gear In Arizona

He also revealed that the vehicle could be revealed in 2023 and could be in production by 2024, however, these timelines should be taken with a grain of salt as the South African-American billionaire is known for hyper-aggressive timelines which are meant to push his team internally that be an indicator for the market. 

Musk believes that the vehicle will be so affordable that its cost per mile will be lower than a subsided bus ticket. A robotaxi is not a new concept as the likes of Waymo, Cruise and AutoX have been working on the concept but all current models are based on production cars. Arrival is working with Uber also to make purpose-built vehicle for ride-sharing which could be fully autonomous going forward. 

