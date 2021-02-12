Elon Musk Says Tesla Roadster Will Hover Using SpaceX Technology 

Elon Musk is the world's richest man, perhaps the real-world embodiment of Iron Man, but often he brings crazy ideas to life. After tweeting a weeks ago that the new Tesla Roadster will have rocket technology, on his latest appearance on the Joe Rogan Experience Podcast, the billionaire revealed he wants the electric car to hover.

The Roadster is something the company is touting to be the fastest EV on the planet

The Tesla Roadster was unveiled in 2017, with a potential 2021 launch, but now the maverick billionaire has pushed back the launch to 2022 for the vehicle. On the podcast, he revealed that his tweets weren't hyperbole.

"I want it to hover, and I was trying to figure out how to make this thing hover without, you know, killing people," Musk said in a recent episode of the Joe Rogan Experience, released Thursday. "Maybe it can hover like a meter above the ground or something like that. If you plummet, it'll blow out the suspension, but you're not gonna die."

This comes after he said in the past that he will add rocket thrusters on the Roadster - the way he spoke about the car, it seems that he could be planning on offering it to the masses.

In the podcast, Musk also revealed the snafu during the launch of the Cybertruck in 2019 were doing the demo, they accidentally broke the glass of the vehicle which was touted to be seemingly indestructible.

"Production glass is much more robust than demo glass," Musk said. "You have to have massive tools and ovens to make production glass, and that takes a while to do. Production glass is always better than demo glass," said Musk reiterating the strength of the glass on the Cybertruck.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.