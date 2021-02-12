New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Elon Musk Says Tesla Roadster Will Hover Using SpaceX Technology 

In the podcast, Musk also revealed the snafu during the launch of the Cybertruck in 2019 were doing the demo.

Sahil Gupta By  Sahil Gupta | Updated:
eye
0  Views
Musk often has some wild ideas for his products expand View Photos
Musk often has some wild ideas for his products

Highlights

  • Elon Musk has revealed that he wants to Roadster to Hover
  • The technology could be borrowed from SpaceX
  • This comes in addition to his talk of adding rocket thrusters
Tech News

Elon Musk is the world's richest man, perhaps the real-world embodiment of Iron Man, but often he brings crazy ideas to life. After tweeting a weeks ago that the new Tesla Roadster will have rocket technology, on his latest appearance on the Joe Rogan Experience Podcast, the billionaire revealed he wants the electric car to hover. 

tesla roadster main

The Roadster is something the company is touting to be the fastest EV on the planet 

The Tesla Roadster was unveiled in 2017, with a potential 2021 launch, but now the maverick billionaire has pushed back the launch to 2022 for the vehicle. On the podcast, he revealed that his tweets weren't hyperbole. 

"I want it to hover, and I was trying to figure out how to make this thing hover without, you know, killing people," Musk said in a recent episode of the Joe Rogan Experience, released Thursday. "Maybe it can hover like a meter above the ground or something like that. If you plummet, it'll blow out the suspension, but you're not gonna die."

Newsbeep

This comes after he said in the past that he will add rocket thrusters on the Roadster - the way he spoke about the car, it seems that he could be planning on offering it to the masses. 

In the podcast, Musk also revealed the snafu during the launch of the Cybertruck in 2019 were doing the demo, they accidentally broke the glass of the vehicle which was touted to be seemingly indestructible. 

0 Comments

"Production glass is much more robust than demo glass," Musk said. "You have to have massive tools and ovens to make production glass, and that takes a while to do. Production glass is always better than demo glass," said Musk reiterating the strength of the glass on the Cybertruck. 

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

New Car Models

Gib 300x600
x
2021 Jawa Forty-Two Launched; Priced At Rs. 1.84 Lakh
2021 Jawa Forty-Two Launched; Priced At Rs. 1.84 Lakh
Fuel Prices Hiked For The Fourth Consecutive Day; Petrol Touches New High Of Rs. 88.14/Litre In Delhi
Fuel Prices Hiked For The Fourth Consecutive Day; Petrol Touches New High Of Rs. 88.14/Litre In Delhi
IIT-Madras Incubated Start-Up Pi Beam Launches PiMo E-Bike, Priced At Rs. 30,000
IIT-Madras Incubated Start-Up Pi Beam Launches PiMo E-Bike, Priced At Rs. 30,000
2021 MG Hector Petrol CVT Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 16.52 Lakh
2021 MG Hector Petrol CVT Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 16.52 Lakh
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities