New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Elon Musk Says Tesla’s AutoPilot Beta Could Reduce Interventions By 33 Per Cent 

Musk admitted this new full driving software is still not as good as the average human.

Sahil Gupta By  Sahil Gupta | Published:
eye
0  Views
Tesla's Autopilot technology has been at the centre of many accidents expand View Photos
Tesla's Autopilot technology has been at the centre of many accidents

Highlights

  • A new Autopilot update has improved the capability by leaps and bounds
  • Tesla reportedly trained its algorithms on the Dojo supercomputer
  • Musk believes it will reduce manual interventions by 33%
Tech News

Elon Musk is gung-ho on the new AutoPilot full self-driving beta that the company has released. It has been trained on the Dojo supercomputer and leverages Tesla's own FSD chip which was designed by legendary semiconductor designer Jim Keller. The billionaire says that it could reduce manual interventions by as much as 33 per cent. Recently, the world's most valuable car company started pushing out updates for the software as a part of its beta program. Tesla has already started harvesting huge amounts of data with the beta program which is helping it improve further. 

d95hcu38

Musk has been a big proponent of AutoPilot

“We measure this primarily in intervention probability. This update addressed several issues, resulting in perhaps ~1/3 fewer interventions. Many of the improvements consist of fixing silly bugs vs grand eureka moments. True for most beta releases in my experience,” tweeted Musk. 

This software still requires the driver to keep his/her hands on the steering wheel which is safety feature as the software is still in beta. The company plans to release a new version of this software every 5-10 days to improve it continuously. 

stbd99bk

This Tesla chip is said to be more powerful than Nvidia's chips

Newsbeep
0 Comments

“Faults will never be zero, but at some point the probability of a fault will be far lower than that of the average human,” said Musk admitting that it is still not a system that's better than the average human, however he believes that point will be crossed soon enough.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

2020 Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 4MATIC+ Coupe Review
2020 Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 4MATIC+ Coupe Review
Two-Wheeler Sales October 2020: Hero MotoCorp Achieves Record Sales of Over 8 Lakh Units
Two-Wheeler Sales October 2020: Hero MotoCorp Achieves Record Sales of Over 8 Lakh Units
F1: Hamilton Wins Imola GP As Mercedes Bags 7th Constructors' Championship 
F1: Hamilton Wins Imola GP As Mercedes Bags 7th Constructors' Championship 
2020 Mahindra Thar #1 Delivered To Auction Winner Aakash Minda
2020 Mahindra Thar #1 Delivered To Auction Winner Aakash Minda
Car Sales October 2020: Honda Cars India Records 8.3 Per Cent Growth
Car Sales October 2020: Honda Cars India Records 8.3 Per Cent Growth
Major Automakers In India Record Healthy Growth During Navratri Period
Major Automakers In India Record Healthy Growth During Navratri Period
Car Sales October 2020: Maruti Suzuki Records 19.8 Per Cent Growth In Domestic Sales
Car Sales October 2020: Maruti Suzuki Records 19.8 Per Cent Growth In Domestic Sales
Two-Wheeler Sales October 2020: Suzuki Posts 3 Per Cent Growth; Exports Grow 15 Per Cent
Two-Wheeler Sales October 2020: Suzuki Posts 3 Per Cent Growth; Exports Grow 15 Per Cent
Honda Amaze & Honda WR-V Exclusive Editions Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 7.96 Lakh
Honda Amaze & Honda WR-V Exclusive Editions Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 7.96 Lakh
Elon Musk Says Tesla’s AutoPilot Beta Could Reduce Interventions By 33 Per Cent 
Elon Musk Says Tesla’s AutoPilot Beta Could Reduce Interventions By 33 Per Cent 
Ford Mustang Mach-E To Feature Active Drive Assist With Hands Free 
Ford Mustang Mach-E To Feature Active Drive Assist With Hands Free 
Lance Stroll Almost Took Out A Marshall At Imola
Lance Stroll Almost Took Out A Marshall At Imola
Mahindra Records 2 Per Cent Growth In Tractor Sales In October 2020
Mahindra Records 2 Per Cent Growth In Tractor Sales In October 2020
F1: Lewis Hamilton Hints He May Not Be Racing In Formula 1 Next Year 
F1: Lewis Hamilton Hints He May Not Be Racing In Formula 1 Next Year 
2020 Ducati Multistrada 950 S BS6 Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 15.49 Lakh
2020 Ducati Multistrada 950 S BS6 Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 15.49 Lakh
2020 BMW X3 M Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 99.90 Lakh
2020 BMW X3 M Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 99.90 Lakh
October Two-Wheeler Sales 2020: TVS Registers 22 Per Cent Hike, Motorcycle Sales Grow by 38 Per Cent
October Two-Wheeler Sales 2020: TVS Registers 22 Per Cent Hike, Motorcycle Sales Grow by 38 Per Cent
CV Sales October 2020: Ashok Leyland Sees 20 Per Cent Growth Over September; Y-O-Y Sales Was Stagnant
CV Sales October 2020: Ashok Leyland Sees 20 Per Cent Growth Over September; Y-O-Y Sales Was Stagnant
Oil Prices Slip 3% As Europe Widens Lockdowns
Oil Prices Slip 3% As Europe Widens Lockdowns
India's October Petrol, Diesel Sales Exceed Pre-Coronavirus Levels
India's October Petrol, Diesel Sales Exceed Pre-Coronavirus Levels
Two-Wheeler Sales October 2020: Royal Enfield Sales Down 7 Per Cent
Two-Wheeler Sales October 2020: Royal Enfield Sales Down 7 Per Cent
Two-Wheeler Sales October 2020: Hero MotoCorp Achieves Record Sales of Over 8 Lakh Units
Two-Wheeler Sales October 2020: Hero MotoCorp Achieves Record Sales of Over 8 Lakh Units
2020 BMW X3 M Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 99.90 Lakh
2020 BMW X3 M Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 99.90 Lakh
Two-Wheeler Sales October 2020: Hero MotoCorp Achieves Record Sales of Over 8 Lakh Units
Two-Wheeler Sales October 2020: Hero MotoCorp Achieves Record Sales of Over 8 Lakh Units
India's October Petrol, Diesel Sales Exceed Pre-Coronavirus Levels
India's October Petrol, Diesel Sales Exceed Pre-Coronavirus Levels
Tata Motors Takes Aim At New Hyundai i20
Tata Motors Takes Aim At New Hyundai i20
Car Sales October 2020: Maruti Suzuki Records 19.8 Per Cent Growth In Domestic Sales
Car Sales October 2020: Maruti Suzuki Records 19.8 Per Cent Growth In Domestic Sales

New Car Models

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe

Sedan, 19 Kmpl
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
Price Starts
₹ 39.3 - 41.4 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 81,580 9% / 5 yrs

Land Rover Defender

SUV, 14 Kmpl
Land Rover Defender
Price Starts
₹ 73.98 - 90.46 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 1,53,570 9% / 5 yrs

MG Gloster

SUV, 12.35 Kmpl
MG Gloster
Price Starts
₹ 28.98 - 35.38 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 60,158 9% / 5 yrs

Mercedes-Benz EQC

SUV, 471 Km/Full Charge
Mercedes-Benz EQC
Price Starts
₹ 1 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 2,06,130 9% / 5 yrs

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 13 - 15.2 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Price Starts
₹ 9.8 - 13.75 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs

Toyota Urban Cruiser

SUV, 17.03 - 18.76 Kmpl
Toyota Urban Cruiser
Price Starts
₹ 8.4 - 11.3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 17,437 9% / 5 yrs

Kia Sonet

SUV, 18.2 - 24.1 Kmpl
Kia Sonet
Price Starts
₹ 6.71 - 11.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 13,929 9% / 5 yrs

Audi RS Q8

SUV, 8.2 Kmpl
Audi RS Q8
Price Starts
₹ 2.07 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 4,29,698 9% / 5 yrs

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Hatchback, 24.7 - 31.39 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Price Starts
₹ 2.89 - 4.36 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 5,993 9% / 5 yrs

Kia Sonet

SUV, 18.2 - 24.1 Kmpl
Kia Sonet
Price Starts
₹ 6.71 - 11.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 13,929 9% / 5 yrs

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 13 - 15.2 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Price Starts
₹ 9.8 - 13.75 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs

New Maruti Suzuki Swift

Hatchback, 22 Kmpl
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
Price Starts
₹ 5.19 - 8.02 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 10,774 9% / 5 yrs

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

MUV, 17.99 - 26.2 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Price Starts
₹ 7.59 - 11.21 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 15,756 9% / 5 yrs

Tata Altroz

Hatchback, 18 - 25 Kmpl
Tata Altroz
Price Starts
₹ 5.44 - 9.09 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 11,293 9% / 5 yrs

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

Crossover, 21.4 - 21.7 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Price Starts
₹ 3.71 - 5.14 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 7,691 9% / 5 yrs

Renault Kwid

Hatchback, 22 - 25 Kmpl
Renault Kwid
Price Starts
₹ 3 - 5.13 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 6,223 9% / 5 yrs
Mercedes Benz Gle Class Desktop
x
2020 BMW X3 M Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 99.90 Lakh
2020 BMW X3 M Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 99.90 Lakh
Two-Wheeler Sales October 2020: Hero MotoCorp Achieves Record Sales of Over 8 Lakh Units
Two-Wheeler Sales October 2020: Hero MotoCorp Achieves Record Sales of Over 8 Lakh Units
India's October Petrol, Diesel Sales Exceed Pre-Coronavirus Levels
India's October Petrol, Diesel Sales Exceed Pre-Coronavirus Levels
Tata Motors Takes Aim At New Hyundai i20
Tata Motors Takes Aim At New Hyundai i20
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities