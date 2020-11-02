Elon Musk Says Tesla’s AutoPilot Beta Could Reduce Interventions By 33 Per Cent 

Tesla's Autopilot technology has been at the centre of many accidents

Elon Musk is gung-ho on the new AutoPilot full self-driving beta that the company has released. It has been trained on the Dojo supercomputer and leverages Tesla's own FSD chip which was designed by legendary semiconductor designer Jim Keller. The billionaire says that it could reduce manual interventions by as much as 33 per cent. Recently, the world's most valuable car company started pushing out updates for the software as a part of its beta program. Tesla has already started harvesting huge amounts of data with the beta program which is helping it improve further.

Musk has been a big proponent of AutoPilot

“We measure this primarily in intervention probability. This update addressed several issues, resulting in perhaps ~1/3 fewer interventions. Many of the improvements consist of fixing silly bugs vs grand eureka moments. True for most beta releases in my experience,” tweeted Musk.

This software still requires the driver to keep his/her hands on the steering wheel which is safety feature as the software is still in beta. The company plans to release a new version of this software every 5-10 days to improve it continuously.

This Tesla chip is said to be more powerful than Nvidia's chips

“Faults will never be zero, but at some point the probability of a fault will be far lower than that of the average human,” said Musk admitting that it is still not a system that's better than the average human, however he believes that point will be crossed soon enough.

