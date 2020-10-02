Elon Musk Says That Tesla Is Coming To India In 2021

Tesla CEO Elon Musk responded to a tweet saying Tesla will come to India in 2021

Tesla founder and CEO, Elon Musk has revealed that his company will be launching in India in 2021. In typical fashion, Musk revealed this on Twitter when a twitter handle called the Tesla Club India asked him a question around the entry of the electric car maker in India.

"Next year for sure," replied the eccentric billionaire. He responded this when he was asked, "Hey Elon, just thought we'd put this out here. We wait and hang on to hope wrt "hopefully soon" for India Tesla entry. Would love to hear of any progress in this regard," by the Tesla Club India, twitter handle on a thread by famous tech YouTuber Marques Brownlee.

Musk tweeted again to another user, thanking him for the long wait. "Thanks for waiting!".

Though this news should be taken with a grain of salt as he had tweeted something similar back in 2016 when he said that the company would launch the Tesla Model 3 in India with a countrywide supercharger network.

Tesla Model S is its most popular car after the affordable Tesla Model 3

He again said in 2018 that he had plans to bring the world's most valuable automotive company to India in 2019. But this also never came to fruition.

In the passing years, he has been critical of the tax regime of the Indian government which he believes to be non-conducive to the proliferation of EVs. That being said, more recently, it was reported that Tesla was exploring an opportunity to set up an R&D centre in Bangalore which could be a stepping stone to this move. Musk could also be referring to the R&D centre in jest.

Recently, Musk also announced an intent to launch an affordable hatchback which would be less than $25,000 based on its new tabless batteries.



