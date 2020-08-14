New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Emula Electric Superbike Can Emulate Internal Combustion Engines

Italian brand 2electron uses technology which intends to emulate the experience of riding a motorcycle with different internal combustion engines.

| Updated:
eye
0  Views
expand View Photos
The Emula is capable of giving the rider the experience of using different internal combustion engines

Highlights

  • The 2electron McFly technology imitates actual ICE engines
  • The Emula Concept is a proof of concept showcasing how the tech works
  • 2electron intends to sell the technology, rather than build bikes

Italian company 2electron, a division of Zener, an automotive technology company based in Turin, Italy has introduced the innovative Emula Concept electric motorcycle. The firm has introduced highly innovative technology, called McFly, which intends to emulate the experience of riding a motorcycle with an internal combustion engine, but with electric power. 2electron's McFly system uses a virtual gearbox, faux gearshifter and clutch levers, adjustments to power delivery, and speakers placed strategically on the chassis to give the rider the choice of sounds from different kinds of internal combustion engines.

Also Read: Kawasaki Endeavour Electric Motorcycle With Four-Speed Gearbox

ub9oja7k

The rider can toggle between different internal combustion engine experiences through the touchscreen TFT panel

The McFly technology allows the option to select between various powerplants, and on the concept at least three different choices are available. There's a 1999, 600 cc in-line four-cylinder engine, a 2004 800 cc, four-stroke twin, as well as a 1989 250 cc two-stroke single. By the time 2electron makes a production-ready version of the Emula, the firm intends to have many more virtual engines to choose from, including a 1980s 125 cc two-stroke, or even a modern 200 bhp superbike.

Also Read: Kymco RevoNEX Electric Motorcycle Nears Production

mhu63h8o

The Emula Concept has a gear lever, and gear ratios, performance and sound are manged by the McFly technology

To do this, the software manages the electric motor to copy the performance, gear ratios, powerband, sound and even vibrations of a conventional bike. And it also has a basic mode, called the Emula-Boring mode, which allows the user to ride it like a conventional electric bike, with just one gear and twist and go throttle operation, with a top speed of 250 kmph.

Also Read: Honda Patents Reveal New Electric Motorcycle

m0vr2oj4

The TFT panel also offers sub-modes which offer a range of customisation options

The 8-inch full-colour TFT touchscreen offers, what are different 'riding modes' if you will, but each mode emulating different engine architecture personalities. And there are four different sub-modes as well, which allow you to choose between Real Emulation, which allows almost real experience of an ICE motorcycle, Easy Emulation; which will not stall the bike even if you don't choose the right gear. In Arcade Emulation, the rider doesn't have to use the clutch lever, much like using a up/down quickshifter. In Beginner Emulation, the McFly system takes over gear selection, and the rider doesn't have to use the clutch lever, something similar to the Honda Africa Twin's dual-clutch transmission (DCT).

Check out the dyno test to see how it works:

The experience of an internal combustion engine is further improved with the Emula using speakers in the headstock to imitate induction roar and valve train noise, while speakers at the rear of the bike produce the equivalent of the exhaust note. Bass speakers create the appropriate vibration, based on which motor has been selected, as well as the engine speed. And for those who are also sensitive about contributing to noise pollution, the sounds can be routed to speakers in the helmet through Bluetooth in Silent-Fun mode. The McFly technology goes even further, with the software providing the rider optional performance enhancements, like with a real internal combustion engine, including the chance to enhance power delivery via a virtual high-flow air filter, different exhaust (think Arrow, or Akrapovic), and several other options.

Also Read: Revolt RV400 First Ride Review

urjdo1n4

The Emula Concept's system which can imitate internal combustion engine motorcycles looks realistic

0 Comments

Emulating an internal combustion engine is not entirely new. Closer home, we have the Revolt RV400 which also has speakers which belt out sound akin to inernal combustion engines, but the Revolt RV400 does sound synthesised and not as close to a real engine as we would have liked. 2electron's McFly technology does sound like the real deal, and if it at all makes it to a production electric motorcycle, purists will no doubt be impressed. For now, 2electron doesn't intend to make the Emula a production model. The plan is to sell the technology to a major manufacturer, rather than build bikes. But from the possibilities the McFly technology offers, it may only be a matter of time before we see such a system on a future electric superbike.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Latest News

Upcoming Kia Sonet Dimensions And Engine Specs Leaked Ahead Of Launch Upcoming Kia Sonet Dimensions And Engine Specs Leaked Ahead Of Launch
New-Generation Mahindra Thar: What We Know So Far New-Generation Mahindra Thar: What We Know So Far
Emula Electric Superbike Can Emulate Internal Combustion Engines Emula Electric Superbike Can Emulate Internal Combustion Engines
Upcoming KTM 250 Adventure Spotted Testing With Panniers And Top Box Upcoming KTM 250 Adventure Spotted Testing With Panniers And Top Box
QJMotor SRB750 Adventure Bike Spotted On Test QJMotor SRB750 Adventure Bike Spotted On Test
New Ford Freestyle Flair Edition: All You Need To Know New Ford Freestyle Flair Edition: All You Need To Know
BMW M3 Touring Wagon Teased BMW M3 Touring Wagon Teased
Toyota, Mazda Joint Venture Alabama Plant Will Now Cost $2.3 Billion Toyota, Mazda Joint Venture Alabama Plant Will Now Cost $2.3 Billion
Mitsubishi Corp Forecasts $2.8 Billion Hit To Annual Profit From COVID-19 Mitsubishi Corp Forecasts $2.8 Billion Hit To Annual Profit From COVID-19
Eicher Motors' Revenue Drops 66 Per Cent In Q1 FY'21; Registers Net Loss Of Rs. 55 Crore Eicher Motors' Revenue Drops 66 Per Cent In Q1 FY'21; Registers Net Loss Of Rs. 55 Crore
The New Tata Signa 4825.TK Is India's Largest Tipper Truck The New Tata Signa 4825.TK Is India's Largest Tipper Truck
Hyundai Motor India Launches New Hyundai Mobility Membership Services Hyundai Motor India Launches New Hyundai Mobility Membership Services
Yamaha Launches Online Sales In India Through New Website Yamaha Launches Online Sales In India Through New Website
Honda Activa 6G Gets A Price Hike Of Rs. 995 Honda Activa 6G Gets A Price Hike Of Rs. 995
Jason Momoa Directs Harley-Davidson's 'United We Will Ride' Video Jason Momoa Directs Harley-Davidson's 'United We Will Ride' Video

Latest Bikes

BGauss B8

BGauss B8

₹ 62,999
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
BGauss A2

BGauss A2

₹ 52,499
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Hero Xtreme 160R

Hero Xtreme 160R

₹ 99,950
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Triumph Tiger 900

Triumph Tiger 900

₹ 13.7 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Ampere Magnus Pro

Ampere Magnus Pro

₹ 73,990
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
BMW F900XR

BMW F900XR

₹ 10.5 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
BMW F900R

BMW F900R

₹ 9.9 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Bajaj Dominar 250

Bajaj Dominar 250

₹ 1.6 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin

Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin

₹ 15.35 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Popular Bike Models

Royal Enfield Classic 350
Royal Enfield Classic 350
₹ 1.6 - 1.85 Lakh *
Hero Splendor Plus
Hero Splendor Plus
₹ 60,350 - 63,860 *
Honda Activa 5G
Honda Activa 5G
₹ 54,632 - 56,897 *
JAWA Perak
JAWA Perak
₹ 1.89 Lakh *
Bajaj Pulsar 125
Bajaj Pulsar 125
₹ 69,997 - 79,091 *
Hero Passion Pro i3S
Hero Passion Pro i3S
₹ 64,990 - 67,190 *
JAWA Forty Two
JAWA Forty Two
₹ 1.65 - 1.74 Lakh *
JAWA 300
JAWA 300
₹ 1.74 - 1.83 Lakh *
View More
Jawa 300 1
x
Electric Vehicles In India Could Be Sold Without Batteries, Says Indian Government
Electric Vehicles In India Could Be Sold Without Batteries, Says Indian Government
BS6 Tata Tiago, Tigor, Altroz & Nexon Prices Revised
BS6 Tata Tiago, Tigor, Altroz & Nexon Prices Revised
Hyundai Motor India Launches New Hyundai Mobility Membership Services
Hyundai Motor India Launches New Hyundai Mobility Membership Services
New Ford Freestyle Flair Edition: All You Need To Know
New Ford Freestyle Flair Edition: All You Need To Know
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities