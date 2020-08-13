New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Honda Patents Reveal New Electric Motorcycle

Honda's latest patent filings show a retro-styled electric motorcycle which seems to borrow cycle parts from the Honda CB125R sold in Europe.

| Updated:
eye
0  Views
expand View Photos
Honda's latest patent images reveal a small electric motorcycle equivalent of a 125 cc motorcycle

Highlights

  • Patent images reveal a new Honda electric motorcycle
  • The electric motorcycle will be based on the Honda CB125R chassis
  • So far, Honda has not officially confirmed the development

Latest patent images filed by Honda reveal a new electric motorcycle, which appears to be based on the Honda CB125R, sold in Europe. The patent images show a design inspired by the Honda Neo Sports Cafe, with similar chassis and cycle parts of the CB125R, although the design on the patent images is that of an electric motorcycle. The patent images reveal an almost fully finished motorcycle, so Honda may already be working on such an electric motorcycle, or Honda's R&D department may be even close to finalising it, rather than just a design exercise or a concept idea.

Also Read: Honda Files Patents For Motocompacto Electric Scooter

Honda

Honda Bikes

Activa 5G

CB Shine

Activa 6G

CB Shine SP

SP 125

Dio

CB Unicorn 160

Livo

CD 110 Dream

CB Unicorn 150

X-Blade

Grazia

Aviator

Dream Yuga

CRF1100L Africa Twin

Activa 125 FI

Dream Neo

CBR 1000RR

Gold Wing

CB300R

CBR650R

CB 1000R

Africa Twin

CB1000R Plus

de82eso

The patent images reveal detailed drawings of the electric motor

The new electric motorcycle doesn't have a name yet, and Honda hasn't officially confirmed its existence so far, but the patent images clearly shows a frame and body from the CB125R, housing an electric drivetrain. That's not all; the patent images also reveal detailed drawings of the electric motor, revealing a motor with a large diameter and slim profile designed to fit into the small frame of the CB125R. The rest of the bike's frame, suspension and braking system looks uncannily similar to the internal combustion engine-d CB125R.

Also Read: Honda PCX Electric Concept Showcased At Auto Expo 2018

c71hamko

The electric powertrain has a slim profile, to fit into the frame of the CB125R

So far, there is no word on the performance specifications, but it wouldn't be too far off the target to assume that the new electric motor will have similar performance as the 125 cc engine of the CB125R which makes around 13 bhp of power and has a top speed of 130 kmph. The electric version is likely to have a similar top speed, but likely to have quicker acceleration and higher torque figures. Considering the fact that the bodywork, chassis and suspension is already available in production, the development of the new electric motorcycle will not require a complete 'build from scratch' production cycle.

Also Read: Honda Registers Patents For CB125M, CB125X

0 Comments

While there are similar electric motorcycles from several brands globally, and even in India, like the Revolt RV400, an electric motorcycle targeted at urban mobility from a brand like Honda is almost certainly likely to garner a lot of consumer interest. We'll keep our eyes and ears open for any further development on this.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Honda Activa 5G with Immediate Rivals

Honda Activa 5G
Honda
Activa 5G

Latest News

Honda Activa 6G Gets A Price Hike Of Rs. 995
Honda Activa 6G Gets A Price Hike Of Rs. 995
Jason Momoa Directs Harley-Davidson's 'United We Will Ride' Video
Jason Momoa Directs Harley-Davidson's 'United We Will Ride' Video
Honda Patents Reveal New Electric Motorcycle
Honda Patents Reveal New Electric Motorcycle
Maruti Suzuki Will Shift Its Gurugram Plant To A Bigger Plot In Haryana
Maruti Suzuki Will Shift Its Gurugram Plant To A Bigger Plot In Haryana
Toyota Urban Cruiser Reveals Its Grille In New Teaser; Bookings Open This Month
Toyota Urban Cruiser Reveals Its Grille In New Teaser; Bookings Open This Month
Sturgis Motorcycle Rally Held Despite Opposition From Residents
Sturgis Motorcycle Rally Held Despite Opposition From Residents
Honda Amaze Crosses 4 Lakh Units Sales Milestone In India
Honda Amaze Crosses 4 Lakh Units Sales Milestone In India
TVS Announces Doorstep Service Program Called 'Expert On Wheels'
TVS Announces Doorstep Service Program Called 'Expert On Wheels'
BS4 Vehicles Sold Post Lockdown Cannot Be Registered: Supreme Court
BS4 Vehicles Sold Post Lockdown Cannot Be Registered: Supreme Court
2020 Yamaha MT-15 BS6 Receives A Price Hike
2020 Yamaha MT-15 BS6 Receives A Price Hike
Volvo Eicher Commercial Vehicles To Acquire Volvo Buses India
Volvo Eicher Commercial Vehicles To Acquire Volvo Buses India
Honda Marks 10 Years Of Dual Clutch Transmission
Honda Marks 10 Years Of Dual Clutch Transmission
Maruti Suzuki Alto Sales Cross 40 Lakh Mark
Maruti Suzuki Alto Sales Cross 40 Lakh Mark
Yamaha Tenere 700 Rally Racer Revealed
Yamaha Tenere 700 Rally Racer Revealed
Electric Vehicles In India Could Be Sold Without Batteries, Says Indian Government
Electric Vehicles In India Could Be Sold Without Batteries, Says Indian Government

Popular Bikes

Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

₹ 1.6 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹ 60,350
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Honda Activa 5G

Honda Activa 5G

₹ 54,632
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
JAWA Perak

JAWA Perak

₹ 1.89 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Bajaj Pulsar 125

Bajaj Pulsar 125

₹ 69,997
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Hero Passion Pro i3S

Hero Passion Pro i3S

₹ 64,990
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
JAWA Forty Two

JAWA Forty Two

₹ 1.65 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
JAWA 300

JAWA 300

₹ 1.74 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Honda CB Shine

Honda CB Shine

₹ 68,812
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Popular Honda Bikes

Honda Activa 5G
Honda Activa 5G
₹ 54,632 - 56,897 *
Honda CB Shine
Honda CB Shine
₹ 68,812 - 73,512 *
Honda Activa 6G
Honda Activa 6G
₹ 65,419 - 66,919 *
Honda CB Shine SP
Honda CB Shine SP
₹ 64,098 - 68,015 *
Honda SP 125
Honda SP 125
₹ 74,407 - 78,607 *
Honda Dio
Honda Dio
₹ 61,497 - 64,847 *
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Honda CB Unicorn 160
₹ 94,548 *
Honda Livo
Honda Livo
₹ 70,056 *
Honda CD 110 Dream
Honda CD 110 Dream
₹ 64,505 - 65,505 *
Honda CB Unicorn 150
Honda CB Unicorn 150
₹ 78,815 *
Honda X-Blade
Honda X-Blade
₹ 1.07 - 1.11 Lakh *
Honda Grazia
Honda Grazia
₹ 73,912 - 80,978 *
Honda Aviator
Honda Aviator
₹ 55,832 - 60,186 *
Honda Dream Yuga
Honda Dream Yuga
₹ 54,247 *
Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin
Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin
₹ 15.35 - 16.1 Lakh *
Honda Activa 125 FI
Honda Activa 125 FI
₹ 68,997 - 75,997 *
Honda Dream Neo
Honda Dream Neo
₹ 52,299 - 52,590 *
Honda CBR 1000RR
Honda CBR 1000RR
₹ 16.43 - 19.28 Lakh *
Honda Gold Wing
Honda Gold Wing
₹ 27.79 Lakh *
Honda CB300R
Honda CB300R
₹ 2.42 Lakh *
Honda CBR650R
Honda CBR650R
₹ 7.7 Lakh *
Honda CB 1000R
Honda CB 1000R
₹ 13.38 Lakh *
Honda Africa Twin
Honda Africa Twin
₹ 13.5 Lakh *
Honda CB1000R Plus
Honda CB1000R Plus
₹ 14.47 Lakh *
View More
Jawa Perak 2
x
2020 Yamaha MT-15 BS6 Receives A Price Hike
2020 Yamaha MT-15 BS6 Receives A Price Hike
Electric Vehicles In India Could Be Sold Without Batteries, Says Indian Government
Electric Vehicles In India Could Be Sold Without Batteries, Says Indian Government
BS4 Vehicles Sold Post Lockdown Cannot Be Registered: Supreme Court
BS4 Vehicles Sold Post Lockdown Cannot Be Registered: Supreme Court
BS6 Tata Tiago, Tigor, Altroz & Nexon Prices Revised
BS6 Tata Tiago, Tigor, Altroz & Nexon Prices Revised
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities