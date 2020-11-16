New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Energica RS Models Added To Electric Motorcycle Line-Up

Italian electric motorcycle brand Energica introduces the RS version of all models, with more performance.

Preetam Bora By  Preetam Bora | Updated:
eye
0  Views
Energica announces RS models for 2021 with more performance expand View Photos
Energica announces RS models for 2021 with more performance

Highlights

  • RS models feature more performance, quicker acceleration
  • Energica is an Italian performance electric motorcycle brand
  • Energica is the single model supplier for MotoE till 2022

Official MotoE manufacturer Energica has announced that the Italian brand will launch a range of RS models, which will feature high specifications and electronics derived from the bikes used in the MotoE championship. The new RS version will be available in all three of Energica models, the Streetfighter Ribelle, the high performance Ego and the retro EsseEsse9. According to Energica, the new RS version will enhance the 0-100 kmph speed will be enhanced by two-tenths of a second, compared to the existing versions, and is rated at 2.6 seconds for a 0 to 100 kmph acceleration.

Also Read: Energica To Be MotoE Supplier Till 2022

jiffb54k

All three models have the same battery pack and motor, but feature new VCU software protocols and remaps which give them more performance

All three models feature new VCU software protocols that increase performance of the machines, with new mapping and parameterisation. The battery pack remains the same, with 18.9 kWh and there are also no changes to the motor. The Energica Eva EsseEsse9 has 200 Nm of torque, while the Energica Ego+ RS and Energica Riva Ribelle RS models have 215 Nm of torque.

Also Read: Italian Performance Electric Bike Brand Energica May Make India Debut

Newsbeep
ls1sq498

All 2021 models come with fast charging, traction control and cruise control as standard

0 Comments

All 2021 models will come with fast-charging technology, 4.3-inch TFT colour display, Regina (15/44) 525 O-Ring chain, traction control, cruise control and park assistant as standard features. The USB port will be standard on the Eval Ribelle RS and Eva EsseEsse9+ RS, and optional on the Ego+ ₹ The new models will also get a storage kit, as well as specific badging. For the Energica Ego+ model, the company has also introduced the new Corsa Clienti Kit which converts the Energica Ego+ production model into a bike ready for the racetrack, with electronics, suspension and running gear features directly derived from the FIM Enel MotoE World Cup race motorcycles.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Volvo Cars Drops New Cars From 30 Metres. Here’s Why
Volvo Cars Drops New Cars From 30 Metres. Here’s Why
Maruti Suzuki Sold 2 Lakh Cars Through Its Online Sales Network
Maruti Suzuki Sold 2 Lakh Cars Through Its Online Sales Network
Renault HBC Subcompact SUV Concept Officially Teased
Renault HBC Subcompact SUV Concept Officially Teased
Turbocharged Yamaha MT Three-Cylinder Prototype Revealed
Turbocharged Yamaha MT Three-Cylinder Prototype Revealed
Nissan Explores Possible Sale Of 34% Stake In Mitsubishi Motors: Report
Nissan Explores Possible Sale Of 34% Stake In Mitsubishi Motors: Report
Lamborghini Huracan STO Teased Ahead Of Debut
Lamborghini Huracan STO Teased Ahead Of Debut
F1: Hamilton Wins Turkish GP To Clinch Record Equalling 7th World Title 
F1: Hamilton Wins Turkish GP To Clinch Record Equalling 7th World Title 
Volkswagen To Invest 1 Billion Euros In Slovakia Plant
Volkswagen To Invest 1 Billion Euros In Slovakia Plant
Nissan Magnite Pre-Bookings Begin At Dealer Level
Nissan Magnite Pre-Bookings Begin At Dealer Level
2021 Benelli Leoncino 800 & Leoncino 800 Trail Make Global Debut
2021 Benelli Leoncino 800 & Leoncino 800 Trail Make Global Debut
Energica RS Models Added To Electric Motorcycle Line-Up
Energica RS Models Added To Electric Motorcycle Line-Up
Sebastian Vettel Lauds Hamilton As The Greatest Driver In Today's Era
Sebastian Vettel Lauds Hamilton As The Greatest Driver In Today's Era
2020 Dhanteras Sales: Automakers Witness Massive Demand This Festive Season
2020 Dhanteras Sales: Automakers Witness Massive Demand This Festive Season
Volvo Cars Invests In Designing And Developing Electric Motors In-House
Volvo Cars Invests In Designing And Developing Electric Motors In-House
2021 Honda CB125R Announced For Europe With More Power
2021 Honda CB125R Announced For Europe With More Power
Tesla Launches World's Largest Supercharger Station 
Tesla Launches World's Largest Supercharger Station 
MV Agusta Unveils Limited Edition Superveloce 75 Anniversario
MV Agusta Unveils Limited Edition Superveloce 75 Anniversario
Volvo Cars Drops New Cars From 30 Metres. Here’s Why
Volvo Cars Drops New Cars From 30 Metres. Here’s Why
Turbocharged Yamaha MT Three-Cylinder Prototype Revealed
Turbocharged Yamaha MT Three-Cylinder Prototype Revealed
Renault HBC Subcompact SUV Concept Officially Teased
Renault HBC Subcompact SUV Concept Officially Teased
Maruti Suzuki Sold 2 Lakh Cars Through Its Online Sales Network
Maruti Suzuki Sold 2 Lakh Cars Through Its Online Sales Network
Nissan Explores Possible Sale Of 34% Stake In Mitsubishi Motors: Report
Nissan Explores Possible Sale Of 34% Stake In Mitsubishi Motors: Report
Volvo Cars Drops New Cars From 30 Metres. Here’s Why
Volvo Cars Drops New Cars From 30 Metres. Here’s Why
Another Zero Star Crash Rating For Maruti, Kia Gets 3 Stars For Seltos
Another Zero Star Crash Rating For Maruti, Kia Gets 3 Stars For Seltos
Renault HBC Subcompact SUV Concept Officially Teased
Renault HBC Subcompact SUV Concept Officially Teased
Turbocharged Yamaha MT Three-Cylinder Prototype Revealed
Turbocharged Yamaha MT Three-Cylinder Prototype Revealed
2020 Dhanteras Sales: Automakers Witness Massive Demand This Festive Season
2020 Dhanteras Sales: Automakers Witness Massive Demand This Festive Season

New Car Models

Hyundai i20

Hatchback, 0 Kmpl
Hyundai i20
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 14,114 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

BMW X3 M

SUV, 9.12 Kmpl
BMW X3 M
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 1 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 2,07,376 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Land Rover Defender

SUV, 14 Kmpl
Land Rover Defender
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 73.98 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 1,53,570 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe

Sedan, 19 Kmpl
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 39.3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 81,580 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Mercedes-Benz EQC

SUV, 471 Km/Full Charge
Mercedes-Benz EQC
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 1 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 2,06,130 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

MG Gloster

SUV, 12.35 Kmpl
MG Gloster
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 28.98 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 60,158 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 13 - 15.2 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 9.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Toyota Urban Cruiser

SUV, 17.03 - 18.76 Kmpl
Toyota Urban Cruiser
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 8.4 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 17,437 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Hatchback, 24.7 - 31.39 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 2.89 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 5,993 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 13 - 15.2 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 9.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Kia Sonet

SUV, 18.2 - 24.1 Kmpl
Kia Sonet
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.71 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 13,929 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

New Maruti Suzuki Swift

Hatchback, 22 Kmpl
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 5.19 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 10,774 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

Crossover, 21.4 - 21.7 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 3.71 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 7,691 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Hyundai i20

Hatchback, 0 Kmpl
Hyundai i20
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 14,114 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

MUV, 17.99 - 26.2 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 7.59 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 15,756 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Tata Altroz

Hatchback, 18 - 25 Kmpl
Tata Altroz
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 5.44 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 11,293 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews
Mercedes Benz C Class Desktop
x
Volvo Cars Drops New Cars From 30 Metres. Here’s Why
Volvo Cars Drops New Cars From 30 Metres. Here’s Why
Another Zero Star Crash Rating For Maruti, Kia Gets 3 Stars For Seltos
Another Zero Star Crash Rating For Maruti, Kia Gets 3 Stars For Seltos
Renault HBC Subcompact SUV Concept Officially Teased
Renault HBC Subcompact SUV Concept Officially Teased
Turbocharged Yamaha MT Three-Cylinder Prototype Revealed
Turbocharged Yamaha MT Three-Cylinder Prototype Revealed
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities