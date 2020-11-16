Energica RS Models Added To Electric Motorcycle Line-Up

Official MotoE manufacturer Energica has announced that the Italian brand will launch a range of RS models, which will feature high specifications and electronics derived from the bikes used in the MotoE championship. The new RS version will be available in all three of Energica models, the Streetfighter Ribelle, the high performance Ego and the retro EsseEsse9. According to Energica, the new RS version will enhance the 0-100 kmph speed will be enhanced by two-tenths of a second, compared to the existing versions, and is rated at 2.6 seconds for a 0 to 100 kmph acceleration.

All three models have the same battery pack and motor, but feature new VCU software protocols and remaps which give them more performance

All three models feature new VCU software protocols that increase performance of the machines, with new mapping and parameterisation. The battery pack remains the same, with 18.9 kWh and there are also no changes to the motor. The Energica Eva EsseEsse9 has 200 Nm of torque, while the Energica Ego+ RS and Energica Riva Ribelle RS models have 215 Nm of torque.

All 2021 models come with fast charging, traction control and cruise control as standard

All 2021 models will come with fast-charging technology, 4.3-inch TFT colour display, Regina (15/44) 525 O-Ring chain, traction control, cruise control and park assistant as standard features. The USB port will be standard on the Eval Ribelle RS and Eva EsseEsse9+ RS, and optional on the Ego+ ₹ The new models will also get a storage kit, as well as specific badging. For the Energica Ego+ model, the company has also introduced the new Corsa Clienti Kit which converts the Energica Ego+ production model into a bike ready for the racetrack, with electronics, suspension and running gear features directly derived from the FIM Enel MotoE World Cup race motorcycles.

