Enigma Announces Two New E-Scooters: The Crink V1 And GT450 Pro

Enigma Automobiles Private Limited, a young electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer from Central India, made a significant announcement in Bhopal on May 25, 2023. The highly anticipated high-speed variants of their renowned Crink and GT450 series e-scooters have been officially launched, marking a new milestone in the world of Indian EV 2-wheelers.

Enigma has created the Crink V1 and GT450 Pro models, both of which have been designed to embody sturdy construction, utilising high-quality chassis, aluminium alloys, and integrated smart controllers. These vehicles will feature AIS 156 Phase 2 and Amendment 3-approved lithium-ion batteries.

The Crink V1

The Crink V1, available in 72-volt variants, will offer customers "nostalgic charm" combined with modern-day technical prowess.

Enigma Crink V1 Specifications:

Loading Range: 210 kg

Braking System: Front Disc, Rear Disc

Battery Capacity: Up to 36 AH at 72V

Charging Time: 10 Amp Charger, 3.5 Hours

Driving Range: Up to 140 km

Top Speed: Up to 70 kmph

The GT450 Pro

In contrast, the GT450 Pro will stand out as one of the most performance-oriented and feature-loaded e-scooters available on the market today. It has been designed with durability and reliability in mind.

Enigma GT450 Pro Specifications:

Loading Range: 200 kg

Weight: 68 kg (without battery)

Braking System: Front Disc, Rear Drum

Battery Capacity: 40 AH LPF Battery

Charging Time: 10 Amp Charger, 3.5 Hours

Driving Range: Up to 120 km

Top Speed: Up to 60 km/h

The Crink V1 and GT450 variants will also feature an extensive colour palette. Customers will have the option to select from a range of captivating hues, including grey, gold, white, silver, blue, and matte black.

With these two new scooters, Enigma will be hoping to specifically target a discerning audience aged between 20 and 40, aiming to grab the attention of commuters who desire a fusion of stylish looks, performance, and cost efficiency. According to Enigma, they have kept competitive pricing in mind, so the GT450 variant will start at a price point of INR 89,000, while the Crink V1 variant commences at INR 94,000. As a token of gratitude for adopting the EV lifestyle, Enigma will also be extending a special offer to the first 1,000 customers, providing them with an additional complimentary vehicle service.

The company has also taken steps to enhance convenience for customers by offering multiple channels to place orders, including popular platforms such as Bike Dekho. Furthermore, Enigma is in the process of launching an online order form on its website, which should be available shortly.

During the unveiling event, Anmol Bohre, the Managing Director of Enigma, expressed his joy for the launch and stated, "We are delighted to unveil the Crink V1 and GT450 Pro, representing an exquisite blend of timeless elegance and state-of-the-art performance. While the Crink V1 transports riders on a nostalgic journey with its retro styling, the GT 450 Pro showcases the embodiment of the futuristic design. These cutting-edge additions showcase our unwavering commitment to pushing the boundaries of innovation in the Make-in-India EV sector. The enhanced performance and exhilarating speed of these new variants exemplify Enigma's dedication to providing our customers with an unmatched driving experience.”

Enigma also confirmed that the GT450 variant falls within the ambit of the Fame2 policy, ensuring compliance with government regulations. While the GT450 Pro will be the sole addition to the GT450 series, Enigma has plans to introduce new iterations of the Crink V1 shortly, strategically timed to capture the market. Moreover, the company has plans to launch new scooters specifically designed for the B2B sector, with an anticipated release scheduled around the auspicious occasion of Diwali.

Enigma's offerings are available at all Enigma showrooms and selected Greeves Cotton outlets. The GT450 Pro is priced at INR 89,000 (ex-showroom), while the Crink V1 is priced at INR 94,000 (ex-showroom).