ETO Motors Launches Women Driven Last Mile Connectivity Electric Three-Wheeler Fleet At Delhi Metro Station

ETO Motors has launched last mile services from Azadpur Metro Station for metro commuters in Delhi. The company has deployed electric three-wheelers with women drivers at the metro station and its EV charging solution – Thunderbox, will also be installed across Delhi at various Metro Stations, Residential Societies and Public/Semi-Public Malls among others. This will help all the women to access these charging points for e2W and e3W. ETO Motors will also add 100 more e-autos and setup more charging hubs at Kalka Ji, Uttam Nagar, Dwarka and Majlis Park metro stations.

At the launch of the LMC service, Mr Pavan Chavali, Managing Director, ETO Motors said, “Diversity has always been one of the key pillars for ETO Motors right since inception. Our commitment to empowering women driver partners is unique, and their participation in ETO’s mobility initiative resonates with our values and culture. As part of our commitment towards greater gender diversity, ETO Motors has successfully trained 100 young unemployed women to drive electric autos in the 100 per cent EV city of Kevadia (Ekta Nagar) in Gujarat and now we are going to deploy 300 electric autos at Metro Stations in Delhi in collaboration with DMRC in a phased manner, all driven by women driver partners to provide much required first and last mile connectivity services to metro commuters in the capital. We aim at building a sustainable and equitable eco-system by preserving the environment, creating employment opportunities, and empowering diverse groups of stakeholders through our 360-degree solutions for EV adoption in India.”

ETO Motors has also partnered with Transport Department of Delhi, GMR Varalakshmi Foundation, School of Driving & Training Institute, Burari (DTI), Institute of Driving and Traffic Research (IDTR), Sarai Kale khan and MOWO social initiatives for training of these drivers. It also runs a substantial cargo fleet providing last mile delivery services for multiple ecommerce companies and will install 5000 charging points across Delhi in the next 12 months.