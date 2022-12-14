  • Home
  • News
  • EV Battery Pack Manufacturer Neuron Energy To Invest Rs. 50 Crore To Expand Production

EV Battery Pack Manufacturer Neuron Energy To Invest Rs. 50 Crore To Expand Production

Neuron says that aside from increased capacity the investment will also be used to fulfil orders from large OEMs.
authorBy Carandbike Team
1 mins read
14-Dec-22 08:09 PM IST
EV Battery Pack Manufacturer Neuron Energy To Invest Rs. 50 Crore To Expand Production banner
Highlights
  • Investment to be used to meet growing demand for EV batteries
  • Company eyes further expanding production through contract manufacturing
  • 40 per cent of current investment to be used to meet current orders

Electric two- and three-wheeler battery pack manufacturer Neuron Energy has announced that it will be investing a further Rs 50 crore into its manufacturing operations. The investment will be split between working capital financing and equity from promoters and strategic partners and is aimed at boosting battery pack production.

The company says that the move is aimed at catering to the growing demand for electric vehicles in the country.

Commenting on this funding, Pratik Kamdar, Co-founder of Neuron Energy Private Limited said, “In order to further the EV 2W and 3W segment in the country, we have always been focused on producing high-quality, user-friendly batteries. This investment will help us equalise the demand-supply ratio for batteries. We are confident to fulfil the increase in demand in our order book through this financing at the designated time.”

Neuron Energy says that the investment will be used to help fulfil orders received from large OEM (original equipment manufacturers) while also increasing production and cash flows. The company said it also has plans for backward integration into stocking raw materials as well as increasing production further through contract manufacturing.

The company is also planning to construct a new ‘mega-plant’ in India by 2025.

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
Related Articles
Hyundai, SK To Build New Battery Plant In Georgia
Hyundai, SK To Build New Battery Plant In Georgia
2 days ago
China's CATL To Develop New Battery Materials To Improve Energy Density - Report
China's CATL To Develop New Battery Materials To Improve Energy Density - Report
13 days ago
Global Market For EV Batteries Expected To Reach $250 Billion By 2030 - Report
Global Market For EV Batteries Expected To Reach $250 Billion By 2030 - Report
13 days ago
China's CATL To Develop New Battery Materials To Improve Energy Density - Report
China's CATL To Develop New Battery Materials To Improve Energy Density - Report
13 days ago

Top Festive Picks

Under ₹6 Lakh
Between ₹6 Lakh - ₹9 Lakh
Between ₹9 Lakh - ₹12 Lakh
Between ₹12 Lakh - ₹18 Lakh
Above ₹18 Lakh

Question Of The Day

What's more important for you in a car?

Top trending

1Mahindra Scorpio-N
Mahindra Scorpio-N
2Land Rover Range Rover Sport
Land Rover Range Rover Sport
Used Cars by lifestyle
line