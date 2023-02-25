Albemarle Expects 40% Chinese EV Market Growth To Drive Lithium Demand

  • Home
authorBy Reuters
25-Feb-23 12:17 PM IST
Lithium giant Albemarle Corp expects China's electric vehicle (EV) market to grow 40% this year, or at least by 3 million vehicles, boosting demand for the battery metal in the world's largest auto market.

Chinese lithium customers are not slowing orders and the country's stockpiles of cathodes and battery parts are decreasing, a harbinger of demand for the battery metal, executives said.

"Our biggest challenge is managing the tremendous growth opportunity in front of us," Chief Executive Kent Masters told investors on a conference call after the company posted better-than-expected quarterly results.

Separately, executives said they hoped the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act would make permitting easier for its planned lithium mine in Kings Mountain, North Carolina, and that they are open to partnering with an automaker for a planned European lithium processing plant.

The company is also in "active discussions" about restructuring its MRBL joint venture in Australia with Mineral Resources Ltd.

