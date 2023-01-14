  • Home
  • News
  • Tata Considers India, Europe For EV Cell Manufacturing Plants

Tata Considers India, Europe For EV Cell Manufacturing Plants

Localising cell manufacturing for EV batteries is key to increasing local components in electric cars and will help the automaker develop a local supply chain too, Tata Motors' P.B. Balaji said on the sidelines of India's Auto Expo 2023.
authorBy Reuters
2 mins read
14-Jan-23 04:53 PM IST
Tata Considers India, Europe For EV Cell Manufacturing Plants banner

Tata group is considering setting up plants in India and Europe to produce battery cells for electric vehicles (EV), the chief financial officer of its auto unit told Reuters in an interview. 

With total sales of 50,000 electric cars to date, India's Tata Motors dominates the country's EV market and has outlined plans to launch 10 electric models by March 2026. The company expects electric models to make up a quarter of its total sales by 2025 from around 8% now.

Localising cell manufacturing for EV batteries is key to increasing local components in electric cars and will help the automaker develop a local supply chain too, Tata Motors' P.B. Balaji said on the sidelines of India's Auto Expo car show in Greater Noida, in Utter Pradesh.

Tata is evaluating two production bases, the other one is in Europe, so that the battery cell needs of its luxury car unit Jaguar Land Rover - which has a manufacturing facility there - can also be met.

Balaji said the investment in cell manufacturing will be made by its parent company Tata Sons but did not elaborate on the quantum or timeline.

"We should announce it sooner rather than later," he said.

India's car market, set to become the third-largest in the world, is tiny compared to its population, with electric models making up just 1% of total car sales of about 3.8 million last year, but the government wants to grow this to 30% by 2030.

Tata expects its EV business to be cash flow positive by 2025 while the company is also focused on boosting profitability of the business, Balaji said.

Tata's new models will include a wider driving range and higher price points as Tata Motors looks to cement its lead at a time when rivals such as Mahindra & Mahindra, Warren Buffet-backed BYD and SAIC Motor's MG Motors have lined up EV launches.

Related Articles
Auto Expo 2023: Tata Motors Showcases Updated Sierra.EV Concept
Auto Expo 2023: Tata Motors Showcases Updated Sierra.EV Concept
1 day ago
Auto Expo 2023: Tata Avinya Concept Makes Public Debut
Auto Expo 2023: Tata Avinya Concept Makes Public Debut
1 day ago
Auto Sales December 2022: Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Registers Growth Of 13.4%
Auto Sales December 2022: Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Registers Growth Of 13.4%
12 days ago
LG Energy Solution To Invest $3.1 Billion In S.Korea Battery Facility
LG Energy Solution To Invest $3.1 Billion In S.Korea Battery Facility
14 days ago

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
2018 Maruti Suzuki Swift DZire ZXI
2018 Maruti Suzuki
Swift DZire ZXI
46,783 km | Petrol | Manual
2 Year Warranty Free
0
7.8
10
6.50 Lakh
Mahindra First Choice, Amberhai, New Delhi
2013 Honda City 1.5 S MT
2013 Honda
City 1.5 S MT
60,000 km | Petrol | Manual
1 Year Warranty Free
0
7.7
10
4.50 Lakh
Mahindra First Choice, Prashant Vihar, New Delhi
2021 Tata Harrier XMA
Great Deal
2021 Tata
Harrier XMA
9,000 km | Diesel | Automatic
2 Year Warranty Free
0
8.1
10
19.90 Lakh
Mahindra First Choice, Prashant Vihar, New Delhi

Question Of The Day

What attracts you in a sports car?

Top Festive Picks

Cars under ₹6 Lakh
Cars between ₹6 Lakh - ₹9 Lakh
Cars between ₹9 Lakh - ₹12 Lakh
Cars between ₹12 Lakh - ₹18 Lakh
Cars above ₹18 Lakh

Top trending

Used Cars by Lifestyle
line