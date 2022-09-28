Eviation’s Electric Alice Aircraft Takes First Flight

Electric aviation is taking off alongside electric cars and Eviation has now made the first flight for its Alice aircraft. Eviation had shown the first prototype for Alice in 2017 with it boasting a range of 965 km and a capacity to host 9 passengers which made it quite viable for short-haul flights. Last year, Eviation showed off the production version of the aircraft but the range was reduced to 708 km.

Today, another milestone was achieved as the very same aircraft took its first flight and Eviation showed it off in a video. The live stream was hosted from Moses Lake in Washington, US.

Eviation plans on starting deliveries for Alice in 2026 and is currently taking reservations. The first flight, however, is just one of many steps before it is approved for commercial operations. That being said, it is amongst the most advanced all-electric battery-powered aircraft that we have seen.

The interior of the Alice is quite versatile and there will be passenger and cargo variants of the same. Eviation notes that most short-range routes are 402 km which is almost half the range of the Alice which makes this a viable product even though the final production model hasn’t achieved the 965 km range of the prototype.

It should also be noted as this is an electric aircraft, the cost of operations will be significantly lower which will make this quite commercially viable. Over time, of course, Eviation hopes, that the technology will evolve and range will improve with better battery density.