Exalta's New Zeek E-Scooter Range Launched In India

Exalta has launched four electric scooters in India under a new Zeek series. The new Zeek series comprises the 1X, 2X, 3X and 4X electric scooters, each model getting its unique design touches to set them apart. Prices for the scooters range from Rs 1.25 lakh to Rs 1.39 lakh on the company’s website.

The scooters are equipped with a BLDC electric motor paired with lithium or lead acid battery pack. The company says its scooters have a range of between 90-100km per charge with a full charge taking between 4-6 hours. The electric motor develops up to 1600 W.

Exalta says that its electric scooters feature a temperature rise Cut Off Circuit to prevent thermal runaways for extra safety. Additionally, the brand says that the battery management system has been calibrated to reduce the risk of a fire.

Speaking about the launch Ashutosh Verma, the Founder of Exalta said, "Exalta, India’s leading solar product company is built on the core belief to deliver the best without compromising with the company’s work ethics. The core values of the organization are enriched with the work and strategies we employ to strive for a better and healthier tomorrow, with continuous improvement in the quality of our products and services."

Exalta says that its scooters, depending on the model, come with features such as an LCD instrument cluster, LED headlight, an USB charger, three ride modes, a reverse function and an anti-theft alarm.