New Cars and Bikes in India
search

F1: At 35 Lewis Hamilton Will Be The 4th Youngest Sportsman To Be Knighted 

Hamilton is only the fourth-youngest sportsman to receive the honour at the age of 35

Sahil Gupta By  Sahil Gupta | Updated:
eye
0  Views
Lewis Hamilton was expected to be knighted after being recommended by Boris Johnson expand View Photos
Lewis Hamilton was expected to be knighted after being recommended by Boris Johnson

Highlights

  • Hamilton is the first active F1 driver to receive this honour
  • He is the fourth driver and third world champion to be knighted
  • Overall he is the fourth youngest sportsperson to receive this crown

At 35, Lewis Hamilton is a 7-time Formula One world champion and winner of 94 races which is an all-time record. He also holds the record for most pole positions in qualifying standing at 98. He is statistically the most successful F1 driver of all time. Now, he will be conferred another honour - Knighthood. He will be knighted by Queen Elizabeth II and will be the fourth F1 racer and third F1 world champion on which this is honour will be conferred upon. With his 36th birthday coming up, he will still be youngest F1 driver to be bestowed with a knighthood. 

Even at 36, based on the 2021 drivers line up the brilliant Briton isn't even close to being the elder citizen of the grid with Kimi Raikkonen having already scaled across his 40s and Fernando Alonso making a return to F1 at the age of 39. Michael Schumacher, whose records Hamilton has eclipsed in 2020, was easily the oldest driver on the grid when retired for the second time in 2012. Ironically, Hamilton, replaced the great man, to go on a streak of 6 world titles with the Mercedes team. 

ek0ah0b8

Lewis Hamilton received Michael Schumacher's Helmet after equaling his record in Portimao AFP
Photo Credit: AFP

After Hamilton won his first world crown in his second season at the McLaren Mercedes team in 2008, the queen had conferred upon him the honour of being a Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire for services to motor racing. 

Hamilton beings the third world champion after the Jack Brabham and Jackie Stewart to be knighted alongside Stirling Moss who often is considered to be the greatest F1 driver to not have won a world title. Hamilton is however different as he will become the first active driver upon whom the honour is bestowed upon. Before World War II, Henry Segrave and Malcolm Campbell were both knighted in 1929 and 1931 respectively. 

Newsbeep

Hamilton is only the fourth-youngest sportsman to receive the honour at the age of 35, beaten by only by former Wimbledon champion Andy Murray who received the honour at the age of 29, cyclists Bradley Wiggins and Chris Hoy who received it at the age of 32 and sailor Ellen MacArthur who was 28 when she was made a dame in 2005. 

tu2sl5us

Stefano Domenicali joins in as F1 CEO after being the boss Lamborghini and Ferrari F1 teams 

"Lewis is a true giant of our sport and his influence is huge both in and out of a car," said Stefano Domenicali, who will become the F1 CEO in January. 

"What he has achieved is phenomenal with still more to come. All of us at F1 congratulate him on this well-deserved recognition of his achievements and look forward to seeing more of his brilliance in 2021," he added. 

Hamilton's boss at Mercedes, Toto Wolff was full of praise as well.

6vg9gp6c

Lewis Hamilton and Toto Wolff have created a formidable partnership at Mercedes
Photo Credit: AFP

"Lewis is one of the very greatest racing drivers of all time and the most successful British sportsperson of his era. Around the world, he has long been recognised for his sporting achievement; this year, he combined his excellence on the track with a powerful voice to fight discrimination. In every sense, he led the way in 2020," said the Austrian who recently re-signed to be with the team as its CEO and principal for another 3 years and increased his stake to 33 per cent in the company. 

"The news that he is to receive a knighthood shows that he is now receiving the recognition he has earned during a career of unparalleled success in motorsport. The UK can be very proud to have a champion and ambassador of the calibre of Sir Lewis Hamilton," he concluded. 

0 Comments

Hamilton is yet to renew his contract at Mercedes for the 2021 season but it is widely believed that the contract will be renewed. Hamilton has also won the BBC Sports Personality of the year award and shared the prestigious Laureus World Sports Award for Sportsman of the year with footballer Lionel Messi of Argentina and Barcelona. 

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

COVID-19 Delays First Motorcycle From Bajaj-Triumph Partnership To 2023
COVID-19 Delays First Motorcycle From Bajaj-Triumph Partnership To 2023
DC Design Founder Dilip Chhabria Arrested: What We Know So Far About The Case
DC Design Founder Dilip Chhabria Arrested: What We Know So Far About The Case
F1: At 35 Lewis Hamilton Will Be The 4th Youngest Sportsman To Be Knighted 
F1: At 35 Lewis Hamilton Will Be The 4th Youngest Sportsman To Be Knighted 
Government Extends Deadline For FASTag Till February 15, 2021
Government Extends Deadline For FASTag Till February 15, 2021
2021 Jeep Compass Facelift Spotted Sans Camouflage; Features Revealed
2021 Jeep Compass Facelift Spotted Sans Camouflage; Features Revealed
Triumph Tiger 850 Sport Listed On Brand's Indian Website Ahead Of Launch
Triumph Tiger 850 Sport Listed On Brand's Indian Website Ahead Of Launch
Mahindra TUV300 Plus Facelift Interior Uncovered In New Spy Photos
Mahindra TUV300 Plus Facelift Interior Uncovered In New Spy Photos
Upcoming 2021 Toyota Fortuner Legender Variant Spotted Again In India
Upcoming 2021 Toyota Fortuner Legender Variant Spotted Again In India
Honda Files Trademark Registration For ST 125
Honda Files Trademark Registration For ST 125
COVID-19 Delays First Motorcycle From Bajaj-Triumph Partnership To 2023
COVID-19 Delays First Motorcycle From Bajaj-Triumph Partnership To 2023
DC Design Founder Dilip Chhabria Arrested: What We Know So Far About The Case
DC Design Founder Dilip Chhabria Arrested: What We Know So Far About The Case
F1: At 35 Lewis Hamilton Will Be The 4th Youngest Sportsman To Be Knighted 
F1: At 35 Lewis Hamilton Will Be The 4th Youngest Sportsman To Be Knighted 
The Kia Sonet IMT: How It Works
The Kia Sonet IMT: How It Works
Government Extends Deadline For FASTag Till February 15, 2021
Government Extends Deadline For FASTag Till February 15, 2021
2021 Jeep Compass Facelift Spotted Sans Camouflage; Features Revealed
2021 Jeep Compass Facelift Spotted Sans Camouflage; Features Revealed
Mahindra TUV300 Plus Facelift Interior Uncovered In New Spy Photos
Mahindra TUV300 Plus Facelift Interior Uncovered In New Spy Photos
Triumph Tiger 850 Sport Listed On Brand's Indian Website Ahead Of Launch
Triumph Tiger 850 Sport Listed On Brand's Indian Website Ahead Of Launch
Tesla Working On Amazon And Apple Music Integration 
Tesla Working On Amazon And Apple Music Integration 
Fantic Caballero Range Gets Updates For 2021
Fantic Caballero Range Gets Updates For 2021
F1: Mattia Binotto Says Mick Schumacher Will Have A Tough 2021
F1: Mattia Binotto Says Mick Schumacher Will Have A Tough 2021
Honda To Pull The Plug On Car Sales In Russia In 2022
Honda To Pull The Plug On Car Sales In Russia In 2022
BEST To Auction Mumbai's Iconic Double-Decker Buses; To Be Replaced With New Models Soon
BEST To Auction Mumbai's Iconic Double-Decker Buses; To Be Replaced With New Models Soon
Yamaha FZ-X Name Registered For Trademark In India
Yamaha FZ-X Name Registered For Trademark In India
Government Extends Deadline For FASTag Till February 15, 2021
Government Extends Deadline For FASTag Till February 15, 2021
F1: At 35 Lewis Hamilton Will Be The 4th Youngest Sportsman To Be Knighted 
F1: At 35 Lewis Hamilton Will Be The 4th Youngest Sportsman To Be Knighted 
HSRP And Colour-Coded Stickers Application Process Simplified
HSRP And Colour-Coded Stickers Application Process Simplified
2021 Jeep Compass Facelift Spotted Sans Camouflage; Features Revealed
2021 Jeep Compass Facelift Spotted Sans Camouflage; Features Revealed

New Car Models

Ferrari Roma

Coupe, 0 Kmpl
Ferrari Roma
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 3.61 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 7,49,377 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Nissan Magnite

SUV, 17.7 - 20 Kmpl
Nissan Magnite
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 4.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 10,358 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Toyota Innova Crysta

MUV, 10.75 - 15.1 Kmpl
Toyota Innova Crysta
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 16.26 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 33,753 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Hyundai i20

Hatchback, 0 Kmpl
Hyundai i20
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 14,114 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

BMW X3 M

SUV, 9.12 Kmpl
BMW X3 M
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 1 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 2,07,376 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Land Rover Defender

SUV, 14 Kmpl
Land Rover Defender
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 73.98 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 1,53,570 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe

Sedan, 19 Kmpl
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 39.3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 81,580 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

MG Gloster

SUV, 12.35 Kmpl
MG Gloster
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 28.98 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 60,158 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Hatchback, 24.7 - 31.39 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 2.89 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 5,993 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Nissan Magnite

SUV, 17.7 - 20 Kmpl
Nissan Magnite
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 4.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 10,358 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 13 - 15.2 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 9.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

MUV, 17.99 - 26.2 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 7.59 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 15,756 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Mahindra Scorpio

SUV, 15.37 Kmpl
Mahindra Scorpio
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 12.4 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 25,740 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Hyundai Venue

SUV, 17.5 - 23.7 Kmpl
Hyundai Venue
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.75 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 14,012 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

New Maruti Suzuki Swift

Hatchback, 22 Kmpl
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 5.19 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 10,774 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Kia Sonet

SUV, 18.2 - 24.1 Kmpl
Kia Sonet
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.71 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 13,929 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews
Gib 300x600
x
Yamaha FZ-X Name Registered For Trademark In India
Yamaha FZ-X Name Registered For Trademark In India
Government Extends Deadline For FASTag Till February 15, 2021
Government Extends Deadline For FASTag Till February 15, 2021
HSRP And Colour-Coded Stickers Application Process Simplified
HSRP And Colour-Coded Stickers Application Process Simplified
2021 Jeep Compass Facelift Spotted Sans Camouflage; Features Revealed
2021 Jeep Compass Facelift Spotted Sans Camouflage; Features Revealed
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities