New Cars and Bikes in India
search

F1: Fernando Alonso Will Not Have It Easy In 2021

Considering Fernando Alonso is 39 and a two-time world champion, many teams were against the idea as even their drivers weren't getting the extra testing time.

Sahil Gupta By  Sahil Gupta | Updated:
eye
0  Views
Fernando Alonso will return to F1 after a gap of two years expand View Photos
Fernando Alonso will return to F1 after a gap of two years

Highlights

  • Alonso topped the charts in the young driver test
  • Teams were against the 39 year old testing in the young driver test
  • Alonso is a two time world champion and considered to be one of the best

Many F1 teams have been against Fernando Alonso's short test in the 2020 Renault car during the Abu Dhabi young driver test, but Renault's F1 Director, Marcin Budkowski, believes that the 2-time world champion will still be at a disadvantage in the 2021 season compared to the drivers who are joining new teams. Alonso, who had left F1 at the end of the 2018 season returns after a hiatus of two years from the sport during which he competed in the World Endurance Championship, Indy 500, LeMans and the Dakar Rally. He has been preparing for his return quite rigorously for the last 6 months which involved him testing the 2018 Renault, however, a bit of controversy erupted when the FIA allowed him to participate in the post-season young driver test. 

2018

Alonso is a two-time world champion 
Photo Credit: AFP

Considering he is 39 and a two-time world champion, many teams were against the idea as even their drivers weren't getting the extra testing time. Though the Spaniard was allowed despite protests from Racing Point, Ferrari and McLaren. He even managed to finish fastest in the RS20. 

"I think you mean how much less of a disadvantage does he have? Because he hasn't been driving for two years," said Budkowski flipping the argument about Alonso's advantage. 

Drivers like Carlos Sainz Jr, Sergio Perez, Sebastian Vettel and Daniel Ricciardo — all highly fancied drivers are joining new teams next year without any running time and very limited pre-season testing thanks to the pandemic. 

Newsbeep
sb502g08

Renault came 5th in the world championship 
Photo Credit: AFP

"I understand that for Carlos [Sainz] or Daniel [Ricciardo] changing teams next year and getting accustomed to a different team is tricky. There are lots to learn, different ways of working, different engineer, but in the case of Fernando he hasn't been driving for two years at all,” he said. 

"So, this is why we're trying to give him some track time and also some track time on the 2018 car just to get him back in the rhythm, get him back in the physical condition, the neck and things like this, which he needs,” explained Budkowski elaborating on Alonso's situation. 

0 Comments

"Yes, it's going to be tricky for Fernando to get used to the car in one and a half days of testing, but I think even more so because he hasn't driven for so long,” Budkowski concluded. 

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Aprilia SXR 160 First Ride Review: Maxi-mum Potential
Aprilia SXR 160 First Ride Review: Maxi-mum Potential
New Audi A4 Facelift Pre-Bookings Begin In India
New Audi A4 Facelift Pre-Bookings Begin In India
Maruti Suzuki Assembles 50 Units Of The Jimny In India For Export Market: Report
Maruti Suzuki Assembles 50 Units Of The Jimny In India For Export Market: Report
2021 Mahindra XUV500 Spotted Undergoing Cold Weather Testing In Manali
2021 Mahindra XUV500 Spotted Undergoing Cold Weather Testing In Manali
Royal Enfield 650 Twins Likely To Get Optional Alloy Wheels Next Year Onwards
Royal Enfield 650 Twins Likely To Get Optional Alloy Wheels Next Year Onwards
BMW India To Hike BMW & MINI Car Prices From January 4, 2021
BMW India To Hike BMW & MINI Car Prices From January 4, 2021
EV start-up Nikola Factory Is Being Built In Arizona, USA
EV start-up Nikola Factory Is Being Built In Arizona, USA
F1: Fernando Alonso Will Not Have It Easy In 2021
F1: Fernando Alonso Will Not Have It Easy In 2021
New Audi A4 Facelift Pre-Bookings Begin In India
New Audi A4 Facelift Pre-Bookings Begin In India
EV start-up Nikola Factory Is Being Built In Arizona, USA
EV start-up Nikola Factory Is Being Built In Arizona, USA
Maruti Suzuki Assembles 50 Units Of The Jimny In India For Export Market: Report
Maruti Suzuki Assembles 50 Units Of The Jimny In India For Export Market: Report
F1: Lewis Hamilton Cheered Up Sebastian Vettel After He Was Dropped From Ferrari 
F1: Lewis Hamilton Cheered Up Sebastian Vettel After He Was Dropped From Ferrari 
2021 Mahindra XUV500 Spotted Undergoing Cold Weather Testing In Manali
2021 Mahindra XUV500 Spotted Undergoing Cold Weather Testing In Manali
Tesla Will Release Full Self Driving Car Subscription Service In 2021
Tesla Will Release Full Self Driving Car Subscription Service In 2021
BMW India To Hike BMW & MINI Car Prices From January 4, 2021
BMW India To Hike BMW & MINI Car Prices From January 4, 2021
Royal Enfield 650 Twins Likely To Get Optional Alloy Wheels Next Year Onwards
Royal Enfield 650 Twins Likely To Get Optional Alloy Wheels Next Year Onwards
Studds Cub D4 Decor Helmet Launched In India
Studds Cub D4 Decor Helmet Launched In India
Tesla's Rise Made 2020 The Year The U.S. Auto Industry Went Electric
Tesla's Rise Made 2020 The Year The U.S. Auto Industry Went Electric
Next-Gen Mahindra XUV500 Cabin Fully Revealed In New Spy Photos
Next-Gen Mahindra XUV500 Cabin Fully Revealed In New Spy Photos
Hero MotoCorp Offers Exchange Benefits On Select Models
Hero MotoCorp Offers Exchange Benefits On Select Models
Mahindra To Hike Prices Of Tractors From January 1 2021
Mahindra To Hike Prices Of Tractors From January 1 2021
INRC 2020: Gaurav Gill Wins Round 2, Rally Of Arunachal
INRC 2020: Gaurav Gill Wins Round 2, Rally Of Arunachal
Tata Gravitas 7-Seater SUV Spotted Again In India Sans Camouflage
Tata Gravitas 7-Seater SUV Spotted Again In India Sans Camouflage
VW ID.3 & ID.4 Get Augmented Reality Head-Up Display
VW ID.3 & ID.4 Get Augmented Reality Head-Up Display
Hero MotoCorp Offers Exchange Benefits On Select Models
Hero MotoCorp Offers Exchange Benefits On Select Models
Aprilia SXR 160 First Ride Review: Maxi-mum Potential
Aprilia SXR 160 First Ride Review: Maxi-mum Potential
HSRP & Colour-Coded Fuel Stickers Demand Waiting Period Till March 2021: Report
HSRP & Colour-Coded Fuel Stickers Demand Waiting Period Till March 2021: Report

New Car Models

Ferrari Roma

Coupe, 0 Kmpl
Ferrari Roma
Ex-showroom Price
₹ NA
EMI Starts
₹ NA 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Nissan Magnite

SUV, 17.7 - 20 Kmpl
Nissan Magnite
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 4.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 10,358 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Toyota Innova Crysta

MUV, 10.75 - 15.1 Kmpl
Toyota Innova Crysta
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 16.26 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 33,753 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Hyundai i20

Hatchback, 0 Kmpl
Hyundai i20
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 14,114 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

BMW X3 M

SUV, 9.12 Kmpl
BMW X3 M
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 1 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 2,07,376 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Land Rover Defender

SUV, 14 Kmpl
Land Rover Defender
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 73.98 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 1,53,570 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe

Sedan, 19 Kmpl
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 39.3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 81,580 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

MG Gloster

SUV, 12.35 Kmpl
MG Gloster
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 28.98 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 60,158 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Nissan Magnite

SUV, 17.7 - 20 Kmpl
Nissan Magnite
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 4.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 10,358 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Hatchback, 24.7 - 31.39 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 2.89 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 5,993 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 13 - 15.2 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 9.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

MUV, 17.99 - 26.2 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 7.59 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 15,756 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Kia Sonet

SUV, 18.2 - 24.1 Kmpl
Kia Sonet
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.71 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 13,929 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

Crossover, 21.4 - 21.7 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 3.71 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 7,691 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Hyundai Venue

SUV, 17.5 - 23.7 Kmpl
Hyundai Venue
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.75 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 14,012 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Renault Kwid

Hatchback, 22 - 25 Kmpl
Renault Kwid
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 6,223 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews
Gib Motor 300x600
x
Tata Gravitas 7-Seater SUV Spotted Again In India Sans Camouflage
Tata Gravitas 7-Seater SUV Spotted Again In India Sans Camouflage
VW ID.3 & ID.4 Get Augmented Reality Head-Up Display
VW ID.3 & ID.4 Get Augmented Reality Head-Up Display
Hero MotoCorp Offers Exchange Benefits On Select Models
Hero MotoCorp Offers Exchange Benefits On Select Models
Aprilia SXR 160 First Ride Review: Maxi-mum Potential
Aprilia SXR 160 First Ride Review: Maxi-mum Potential
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities