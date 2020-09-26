New Cars and Bikes in India
search

F1: Hamilton Takes Pole Position In Russian GP, Verstappen Starts Second

Lewis Hamilton pipped Max Verstappen to take the pole position in Russian GP, despite the scare during Q2.

| Updated:
eye
  Views
expand View Photos
Lewis Hamilton couldn't nearly set a lap time in Q2 due to Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel's crash

Highlights

  • Hamilton and Verstappen start in front row
  • Bottas starts from the second row with Sergio Perez
  • Vettel starts from P15 in the race

Lewis Hamilton set the fastest time at the Sochi Circuit to take the pole position in the 2020 Russian Grand Prix. The Mercedes driver pipped Red Bull Racing's Max Verstappen by 0.5s, despite nearly not setting a Q2 lap after Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel crashed. Hamilton, along with Nicholas Latifi, Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen face an investigation post qualifying for track limits violation during Q1. He will also be starting on the less preferred soft rubber in the race tomorrow.

Vettel crashed during Q2 after he clipped the kerb Turn 4 on the inside of the right hander and spun into the wall. The incident saw the session being suspended which did not alloy Hamilton to abort his second run. Meanwhile, Bottas has set a tight good enough to get him into Q3.

With the session restarting, Mercedes sent Hamilton on soft tyres to set the time while Bottas used medium tyres along with Verstappen. The Red Bull driver led thr pack and set a time of 2m15s on the clock. With the final seconds left, Hamilton managed to just get on top of the timing charts with barely a second left for the session to end. He ended Q2 as the fourth fastest driver.

76g877uc

Max Verstappen qualified 0.5s behind Lewis Hamilton for the Sochi GP

During Q3, Hamilton set the fastest time of 1m31.391s, while Bottas came in close with a gap of 0.793s in the final runs. The Finn improved his time by 0.5s but Hamilton set a new lap record with a time of 1m31.304s, giving him his first pole at Sochi since 2014.

Verstappen did much better on his final lap and was 0.5s behind Hamilton, and just ahead of Bottas by a few tenths of a second. Sergio Perez of Racing Point will start at P4 ahead of Daniel Ricciardo and Carlos Sainz. Esteban Icon Lando Norris, Pierre Glasly and Alex Albon, meanwhile round up the top ten.

0 Comments

Daniel Leclerc start at P11 and Danill Kvyat starts at P12 for AlphaTauri ahead of Lance Stroll of Racing Point. Vettel starts at P15 behind Williams driver George Russell.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Latest News

F1: Hamilton Takes Pole Position In Russian GP, Verstappen Starts Second F1: Hamilton Takes Pole Position In Russian GP, Verstappen Starts Second
Used Car Leasing Is A New Trend Among Pre-Owned Car Buyers In India: Survey Used Car Leasing Is A New Trend Among Pre-Owned Car Buyers In India: Survey
Continental And Osram Plan To End Joint Venture For Automotive Lighting Systems  Continental And Osram Plan To End Joint Venture For Automotive Lighting Systems 
MotoGP: Valentino Rossi To Continue Racing In 2021, Signs With Petronas Yamaha SRT MotoGP: Valentino Rossi To Continue Racing In 2021, Signs With Petronas Yamaha SRT
Suzuki Motorcycle India To Introduce A New Two-Wheeler In October Suzuki Motorcycle India To Introduce A New Two-Wheeler In October
Top Doorstep Vehicle Service Companies In The Time Of COVID-19 Top Doorstep Vehicle Service Companies In The Time Of COVID-19
MG Gloster Variants And Specifications Listed On Website Ahead Of India Launch MG Gloster Variants And Specifications Listed On Website Ahead Of India Launch
Polestar Precept To Enter Production Polestar Precept To Enter Production
Diesel Rate Cut By Up To 17 Paise Across Metros, Petrol Price Remains Unchanged Diesel Rate Cut By Up To 17 Paise Across Metros, Petrol Price Remains Unchanged
Ather 450X Series1 Collector's Edition Breaks Cover Ather 450X Series1 Collector's Edition Breaks Cover
Nissan To Launch Slew Of New Vehicles In China Over Next Five Years; Says CEO Nissan To Launch Slew Of New Vehicles In China Over Next Five Years; Says CEO
Online Booking For HSRP, Colour-Coded Stickers For Vehicles Simplified In Delhi Online Booking For HSRP, Colour-Coded Stickers For Vehicles Simplified In Delhi
2021 QJMotor Range Unveiled In China 2021 QJMotor Range Unveiled In China
New Audi Q5 Sportback Makes Global Debut New Audi Q5 Sportback Makes Global Debut
Global Motorcycle Sales Down 27.9 Per Cent In 2020 Global Motorcycle Sales Down 27.9 Per Cent In 2020
Image of Mercedes Benz Glc Desktop
x
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza: The New Age SUV
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza: The New Age SUV
New Audi Q5 Sportback Makes Global Debut
New Audi Q5 Sportback Makes Global Debut
Tata Motors Rolls-Out Its 1500th Safari Storme GS800 For The Indian Army
Tata Motors Rolls-Out Its 1500th Safari Storme GS800 For The Indian Army
MotoGP: Valentino Rossi To Continue Racing In 2021, Signs With Petronas Yamaha SRT
MotoGP: Valentino Rossi To Continue Racing In 2021, Signs With Petronas Yamaha SRT
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities