F1: Lewis Hamilton Deserves Knighthood Says, Andy Murray

Rubens Barrichello who was Michael Schumacher's teammate also rated the Briton's achievements above his former teammate.

Hamilton's closest rival Vettel has lauded the Brit as the greatest driver of his era expand View Photos
Hamilton's closest rival Vettel has lauded the Brit as the greatest driver of his era

Highlights

  • Hamilton has the record for most race wins, pole positions & world titles
  • Beyond statistics his work for the upliftment of black people is notable
  • Hamilton is 35 years old and expected to be knighted

Two-time Wimbledon champion Andy Murray has joined the chorus of sports personalities who have come out in support of Lewis Hamilton being knighted. Murray speaking to 'Good Morning Britain' said that Hamilton's achievements made him one of the most successful British sportsman of all time. 

"In terms of what he has achieved as an athlete, of course, he deserves it. He's one of the most successful sportspeople in the country's history," said the Scotsman who was knighted in 2017 after winning his second Wimbledon. 

Andy Murray is considered to be the greatest British Tennis player of all time 
Already, there are reports that British PM Boris Johnson has intervened and recommended Hamilton be knighted soon. Hamilton is expected to be announced by Queen Elizabeth II in her New Year's list. 

Apart from recognition from his peers, even Damon Hill, the 1996 F1 world champion was all in praise for Hamilton and said that knighthood wasn't just representative of his skills and achievements but the fact that he had managed to do it all despite the colour of his skin. 

Hamilton's achievements go beyond the race track with what he done for black people and fashion. 

"The knighthood will be seen as recognition of not just his driving but also as a black driver that has to bust another door open for anyone who is not white," said the 60-year-old.

"He has destroyed the preconception that it can't be done, that there is an area where you cannot achieve something because of the colour of your skin. He has totally destroyed that notion," he added. 

0 Comments

Many peers and former rivals have lauded Hamilton's achievements. Rubens Barrichello who was Michael Schumacher's teammate also rated the Briton's achievements above his former teammate. Romain Grosjean recently stated that Hamilton's achievements didn't have the shades of grey and questionable morality as Schumacher's achievements or Senna's achievements were laced with. 

