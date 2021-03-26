carandbike logo
F1: Lewis Hamilton Is Confused These Days Says Martin Brundle 

Broadly, Brundle claimed that the 7-time world champion is no longer as open to the media as he used to be and is seemingly fatigued by all of it.

Hamilton has increasingly become closed towards the media
Hamilton has increasingly become closed towards the media

Highlights

  • Hamilton isn't as approachable as he used to be says Martin Brundle
  • Brundle has been commentating for 25 years now and is well respected
  • Brundle had also earlier claimed that Hamilton had become grumpy
Tech News

Former F1 driver and longtime commentator, Martin Brundle has revealed that 7-time world champion, Sir Lewis Hamilton has become grumpier and isn't as approachable as he used to be. Brundle revealed Hamilton looked confused and is no longer as approachable as he used to be, based on his demeanour during interviews. Broadly, Brundle claimed that the 7-time world champion is no longer as open to the media as he used to be and is seemingly fatigued by all of it. This is not the first time Brundle has talked about the change in the attitude of Hamilton as he claimed a couple of months ago, Hamilton was a bit grumpy after his contract renewal.

32k32rbo

Hamilton was recently knighted by the queen as well

 Photo Credit: AFP

"He is not as approachable as he used to be but he is a global megastar and he is a little bit fatigued by all the demands we have to make on him. I don't always feel good when I sit down to interview him. I sometimes feel like saying 'hey, Lewis, it's me, we have made a lot of TV together over the years and we have known each other for a long time.

I get confused by his initial demeanour. Then I find that he settles down and off we go," said the Briton who hung up his racing boots in 1996. 

0 Comments

Hamilton has increasingly become outspoken on issues like climate change and equality for all and diversity. Hamilton was an outspoken critic of F1 when the teams landed up in Australia for the first race despite the global pandemic. As things turned out, the race was cancelled as was the season postponed when a mechanic in the McLaren garage tested positive for COVID19. 

