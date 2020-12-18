F1: Max Verstappen Visited Mercedes But Red Bull Had A Better Offer 

Max Verstappen became the youngest driver in the history of F1 in 2016

A documentary has revealed that Max Verstappen was earmarked as a prodigy at an early age when he was racing in Formula 3. It reveals an interest in him was obvious that even teams like Ferrari, McLaren, Lotus and Mercedes were looking at him apart from Red Bull. "At the time, Max was already approached by Lotus, McLaren and Ferrari. Red Bull was interested in Max at a very early stage. You did notice that Max was already on the radar of junior programs," said Raymond Vermeulen, Verstappen's manager.

Wolff along with Lauda scouted talent at Mercedes

Photo Credit: AFP

Interestingly, the Verstappen was fast-tracked to F1. Max's father, former Arrows driver Jos Verstappen, spoke to Red Bull's Helmut Marko and discussed potential seats for F2 or GP3. But the Helmut Marko had a surprising offer for the young Verstappen. "Helmut called me Monday morning after the Norusring where Max won all three races," said Jos Verstappen.

"Max was in a class of his own there. That made a huge impression on me and that convinced me. We discussed Formula 2 as a possible next step or the GP3. So I called Jos and said 'Jos, forget everything, we're going for Formula 1," added Marko.

Max Verstappen is considered to be one of the most gifted drivers in F1

Verstappen remembers that after the offer, he took his son to the Mercedes hospitality area where he met Toto Wolff and Nikki Lauda who couldn't match the Red Bull offer.

"What's Helmut offering? Well, I said, "Two years at Toro Rosso". Mercedes couldn't guarantee that we would get into Formula 1, it was just that simple", Verstappen revealed.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.