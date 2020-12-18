New Cars and Bikes in India
search

F1: Max Verstappen Visited Mercedes But Red Bull Had A Better Offer 

Verstappen remembers that after the offer, he took his son to the Mercedes hospitality area where he met Toto Wolff and Nikki Lauda.

Sahil Gupta By  Sahil Gupta | Updated:
eye
0  Views
Max Verstappen became the youngest driver in the history of F1 in 2016 expand View Photos
Max Verstappen became the youngest driver in the history of F1 in 2016

Highlights

  • Max Verstappen was fast tracked to F1 by Red Bull
  • He was offered a seat in the Torro Rosso team
  • Even Mercedes couldn't match Red Bull's offer

A documentary has revealed that Max Verstappen was earmarked as a prodigy at an early age when he was racing in Formula 3. It reveals an interest in him was obvious that even teams like Ferrari, McLaren, Lotus and Mercedes were looking at him apart from Red Bull. "At the time, Max was already approached by Lotus, McLaren and Ferrari. Red Bull was interested in Max at a very early stage. You did notice that Max was already on the radar of junior programs," said Raymond Vermeulen, Verstappen's manager. 

6vg9gp6c

Wolff along with Lauda scouted talent at Mercedes 
Photo Credit: AFP

Interestingly, the Verstappen was fast-tracked to F1. Max's father, former Arrows driver Jos Verstappen, spoke to Red Bull's Helmut Marko and discussed potential seats for F2 or GP3. But the Helmut Marko had a surprising offer for the young Verstappen. "Helmut called me Monday morning after the Norusring where Max won all three races," said Jos Verstappen. 

"Max was in a class of his own there. That made a huge impression on me and that convinced me. We discussed Formula 2 as a possible next step or the GP3. So I called Jos and said 'Jos, forget everything, we're going for Formula 1," added Marko. 

eu1tj5c

Max Verstappen is considered to be one of the most gifted drivers in F1

Newsbeep

Verstappen remembers that after the offer, he took his son to the Mercedes hospitality area where he met Toto Wolff and Nikki Lauda who couldn't match the Red Bull offer. 

0 Comments

"What's Helmut offering? Well, I said, "Two years at Toro Rosso". Mercedes couldn't guarantee that we would get into Formula 1, it was just that simple", Verstappen revealed.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

MG Motor India To Increase Prices From January 2021; 7-Seater Hector Plus Launch Confirmed
MG Motor India To Increase Prices From January 2021; 7-Seater Hector Plus Launch Confirmed
Toyota Urban Cruiser Review
Toyota Urban Cruiser Review
Maruti Suzuki Swift Remains The Highest Selling Car Model In India: JATO
Maruti Suzuki Swift Remains The Highest Selling Car Model In India: JATO
Steelbird Unveils New SBH-26 Bella Helmets For Ladies; Prices Start At Rs. 1,149
Steelbird Unveils New SBH-26 Bella Helmets For Ladies; Prices Start At Rs. 1,149
2021 MG Hector Facelift Spotted During TVC Shoot
2021 MG Hector Facelift Spotted During TVC Shoot
Rapido Auto Expands To 11 New Cities, Including Delhi-NCR
Rapido Auto Expands To 11 New Cities, Including Delhi-NCR
Government Clears GPS-Based Toll Collection System; No Toll Booths In 2 Years
Government Clears GPS-Based Toll Collection System; No Toll Booths In 2 Years
F1: Toto Wolff To Stay At Mercedes For Three More Years With Him Owning 33% Of It
F1: Toto Wolff To Stay At Mercedes For Three More Years With Him Owning 33% Of It
F1: Max Verstappen Visited Mercedes But Red Bull Had A Better Offer 
F1: Max Verstappen Visited Mercedes But Red Bull Had A Better Offer 
MG Hector Plus Seven-Seater Coming In January 2021; Hector Facelift Likely To Launch Around Same Time
MG Hector Plus Seven-Seater Coming In January 2021; Hector Facelift Likely To Launch Around Same Time
Nayara Energy & Shell Partner To Retail Lubricants Across India
Nayara Energy & Shell Partner To Retail Lubricants Across India
Bajaj Auto Increases Prices Of The Pulsar Range In India
Bajaj Auto Increases Prices Of The Pulsar Range In India
F1: Sergio Perez Could Be Announced As A Red Bull Driver For 2021
F1: Sergio Perez Could Be Announced As A Red Bull Driver For 2021
Bose Brings Its Noise Cancellation Technology To Cars With DSP Concepts 
Bose Brings Its Noise Cancellation Technology To Cars With DSP Concepts 
Tesla To See Unprecedented Trade Ahead Of S&P 500 Debut
Tesla To See Unprecedented Trade Ahead Of S&P 500 Debut
Rapido Auto Expands To 11 New Cities, Including Delhi-NCR
Rapido Auto Expands To 11 New Cities, Including Delhi-NCR
MG Motor India To Increase Prices From January 2021; 7-Seater Hector Plus Launch Confirmed
MG Motor India To Increase Prices From January 2021; 7-Seater Hector Plus Launch Confirmed
2021 MG Hector Facelift Spotted During TVC Shoot
2021 MG Hector Facelift Spotted During TVC Shoot
Steelbird Unveils New SBH-26 Bella Helmets For Ladies; Prices Start At Rs. 1,149
Steelbird Unveils New SBH-26 Bella Helmets For Ladies; Prices Start At Rs. 1,149
BS6 Hero Xtreme 200S Gets Exchange Benefits Worth Rs. 4,000
BS6 Hero Xtreme 200S Gets Exchange Benefits Worth Rs. 4,000
Automakers Urge U.S. Support For EV Charging, R&D, Incentives
Automakers Urge U.S. Support For EV Charging, R&D, Incentives
Government Clears GPS-Based Toll Collection System; No Toll Booths In 2 Years
Government Clears GPS-Based Toll Collection System; No Toll Booths In 2 Years
Toyota Urban Cruiser Review
Toyota Urban Cruiser Review
Maruti Suzuki Swift Remains The Highest Selling Car Model In India: JATO
Maruti Suzuki Swift Remains The Highest Selling Car Model In India: JATO
Government Clears GPS-Based Toll Collection System; No Toll Booths In 2 Years
Government Clears GPS-Based Toll Collection System; No Toll Booths In 2 Years
F1: Yuki Tsunoda Confirmed For AlphaTauri In 2021, Will Replace Daniil Kvyat
F1: Yuki Tsunoda Confirmed For AlphaTauri In 2021, Will Replace Daniil Kvyat
MG Motor India To Increase Prices From January 2021; 7-Seater Hector Plus Launch Confirmed
MG Motor India To Increase Prices From January 2021; 7-Seater Hector Plus Launch Confirmed

New Car Models

Nissan Magnite

SUV, 17.7 - 20 Kmpl
Nissan Magnite
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 4.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 10,358 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Toyota Innova Crysta

MUV, 10.75 - 15.1 Kmpl
Toyota Innova Crysta
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 16.26 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 33,753 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Hyundai i20

Hatchback, 0 Kmpl
Hyundai i20
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 14,114 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

BMW X3 M

SUV, 9.12 Kmpl
BMW X3 M
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 1 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 2,07,376 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Land Rover Defender

SUV, 14 Kmpl
Land Rover Defender
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 73.98 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 1,53,570 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe

Sedan, 19 Kmpl
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 39.3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 81,580 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Mercedes-Benz EQC

SUV, 471 Km/Full Charge
Mercedes-Benz EQC
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 1 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 2,06,130 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

MG Gloster

SUV, 12.35 Kmpl
MG Gloster
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 28.98 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 60,158 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Nissan Magnite

SUV, 17.7 - 20 Kmpl
Nissan Magnite
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 4.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 10,358 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Hatchback, 24.7 - 31.39 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 2.89 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 5,993 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 13 - 15.2 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 9.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

MUV, 17.99 - 26.2 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 7.59 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 15,756 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

Crossover, 21.4 - 21.7 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 3.71 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 7,691 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Kia Sonet

SUV, 18.2 - 24.1 Kmpl
Kia Sonet
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.71 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 13,929 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Hyundai Venue

SUV, 17.5 - 23.7 Kmpl
Hyundai Venue
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.75 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 14,012 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Renault Kwid

Hatchback, 22 - 25 Kmpl
Renault Kwid
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 6,223 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews
Gib Motor 300x600
x
Toyota Urban Cruiser Review
Toyota Urban Cruiser Review
Maruti Suzuki Swift Remains The Highest Selling Car Model In India: JATO
Maruti Suzuki Swift Remains The Highest Selling Car Model In India: JATO
Government Clears GPS-Based Toll Collection System; No Toll Booths In 2 Years
Government Clears GPS-Based Toll Collection System; No Toll Booths In 2 Years
F1: Yuki Tsunoda Confirmed For AlphaTauri In 2021, Will Replace Daniil Kvyat
F1: Yuki Tsunoda Confirmed For AlphaTauri In 2021, Will Replace Daniil Kvyat
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities