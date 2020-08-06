New Cars and Bikes in India
F1: McLaren Calls Paul di Resta As Reserve Driver For 70th Anniversary GP

Former Force India F1 driver turned TV presenter, Paul di Resta has been called back to the paddock by McLaren as a reserve driver for the 70th Anniversary GP at Silverstone, should one of its drivers be unable to race amidst the COVID-19 crisis.

Paul di Resta will race if Racing Point's Carlos Sainz Jr or Lando Norris test positive for COVID-19

Highlights

  • Paul di Resta last raced in F1 in 2017 as a reserve driver for Williams
  • The former driver will continue his current role as Sky Sports' F1 pundit
  • Paul Di Resta will not come in contact with McLaren unless necessary

Three years after his last stint in a Formula 1 car, former F1 driver turned TV presenter, Paul di Resta could return to racing this weekend. The Scot is on standby as a reserve driver at McLaren for the upcoming 70th Anniversary Grand Prix this weekend at Silverstone, as part of the team's contingency plan in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. After Racing Point's Sergio Perez tested positive for the coronavirus last week right before the British GP, the team had to call Nico Hulkenberg for the race. Other teams have had to plan for back-up options as well, should things go awry. Di Resta carried out a seat fitment earlier this week and will only come in contact with the McLaren team when necessary. Interestingly, both Di Resta and Hulkenberg are former Force India drivers.

Also Read: F1: Nico Hulkenberg To Replace COVID-19 Infected Perez For British GP

4642mnhg

Paul di Resta and Nico Hulkenberg were both former Force India drivers along with the late Jules Bianchi

But why bring Paul di Resta back to the paddocks you ask? While McLaren like Racing Point has an agreement with Mercedes to use its reserve drivers - Stoffel Vandoorne and Esteban Gutierrez, both are currently not available to compete in the upcoming race. Vandoorne is already competing in Formula E and is busy with the back-to-back races until the finale on August 13, 2020. On the other hand, Gutierrez does not have a valid super-licence anymore as he last raced in F1 in 2016 four seasons ago, which makes him ineligible.

A statement from McLaren read, "As we have previously confirmed, we have an arrangement with Mercedes to use their reserve drivers in the event either Carlos or Lando are unable to race. With Stoffel Vandoorne unavailable due to his Formula E commitments and Esteban Gutierrez currently not eligible for a super licence, Paul di Resta will be our standby driver this weekend. Paul carried out a seat fit at the MTC this morning in compliance with the FIA COVID-19 protocols but will not be in close contact with the McLaren race team unless needed. Paul will continue his duties with Sky Sports F1 this weekend as planned."

Also Read: F1: McLaren Withdraws From 2020 Australian GP After Team Member Tests Positive For Coronavirus

mn2jo4ms

Racing Point's Sergio Perez is currently under isolation while Nico Hulkenberg is likely to compete in the 70th Anniversary GP

Paul di Resta's last F1 race was in 2017 as a reserve for Williams, when he was filling in for an unwell Felipe Massa at the Hungarian GP. The driver though was formerly a part of Force India (now known as Racing Point) between 2011 and 2013. With 59 grand prix starts, the 34-year-old's career-best finish has been in the fourth place twice. Di Resta has also competed in DTM since his time in F1 and is a part of United Autosports' LMP2 line-up in the FIA World Endurance Championship.

0 Comments

Racing Point's Sergio Perez testing positive for COVID-19 was the first such case for any F1 driver this season. Racing Point had to call upon Nico Hulkenberg in a last-minute switch to drive alongside Lance Stroll. Sadly, a technical failure barred Hulkenberg from competing in the British GP moments before the race began. The driver is expected to return for the 70th Anniversary GP as Perez is yet to test negative for the virus.

