F1: Pierre Gasly Could Join Alpine In 2022 

Gasly is considered to be one of the more gifted drivers on the grid

Pierre Gasly is one of the most talented drivers on the grid and since he joined back AlphaTauri he has been a force to be reckoned with. In 2020, he was on the podium multiple times, including the top spot at Monza. Yet, he wasn't offered a chance to come back to Red Bull. Instead, Red Bull hired the services of Sergio Perez.

RUMOUR: @PierreGASLY has had conversation with @AlpineF1Team management regarding a possible transfer to the team for the 2022 F1 season.



Due to current contractual situations however, the move seems unlikely at this moment in time. (1/2) #F1 #Alpine pic.twitter.com/mNXIg6lAHD — F1 Paddock Employee (@InsideF1Paddock) March 23, 2021

It seems like Gasly could be on his way to Alpine to partner 2-time world champion Fernando Alonso. This means he could be replacing his countrymen and former friend Esteban Ocon.

Internally, Red Bull has also been pushing Yuki Tsunoda which means Gasly's chances of being elevated to the senior team are slim. But if Gasly were to move Ocon and other Renault you drivers will lose an opportunity. Ocon is contracted via Mercedes so it is not the end of the line for him, though if Mercedes were to not renew Valtteri Bottas, chances of George Russell getting elevated are higher than Ocon.

Gasly was elevated from AlphaTauri to Red Bull in 2019 only to be demoted in 2020

For Gasly, it seems that 2021 isn't an option as there are contracts in place. He has reportedly even met with the new Alpine management but if anything would happen, it will only in 2022. The recent Netflix documentary Drive To Survive both in season 1, 2 and 3 detailed Gasly's state while being demoted and then rediscovering his form. Gasly is hurt that he isn't in the running for a Red Bull seat.

Gasly wants to become a world champion and that will not happen with AlphaTauri as it is Red Bull's B-team. Alpine currently is slower than the AlphaTauri but with the addition of Alonso and a focus on the 2022 season, Alpine has more scope by virtue of its being a manufacturer and works team.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.