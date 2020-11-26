F1: Ross Brawn Believes Mick Schumacher Will Shine In 2021

Ross Brawn isn't the just the motorsports director for Formula 1, but for Mick Schumacher, he is his father's good friend from the time he was the technical director for Ferrari which dominated and made Michael Schumacher one of the most revered drivers of all time. In an interview with Gazzetta Dello Sport, Brawn likened the expectation around Mick Schumacher's debut inn F1 to Nico Rosberg's debut in 2006. He also said that he had known Mick since the days he was a child alongside his elder sister Gina-Maria

Mick Schumacher is tipped to enter F1 in 2021 with the Haas F1 team

"Yes, and obviously his sister Gina-Maria too. You could see a competitive spirit in both of them - she expressed it with horses, he with karts. It's been fascinating to watch him grow. In the last two seasons, he has been very promising. We don't know how he will fare in F1 but he's incredibly mature and well balanced. I'm optimistic, he has qualities and skills. Obviously, he has a lot of pressure on him, there's no doubt, but so far he has managed it well," said the former Ferrari technical director and the founder of Mercedes F1 team.

Brawn stated that it took Rosberg a long time to match what his father had achieved in 2016 after a gap of 34 years, however, he had achieved it. "Nico Rosberg made it. Having a World Champion father like Michael, the legacy is even heavier, but I keep my fingers crossed," said Brawn expressing his hopefulness for Schumacher's success.

Aside from being a Schumacher, Mick has proven his mettle in F3 and F2 series

Michael Schumacher, of course, was statistically the most successful driver of all-time till recently when Lewis Hamilton usurped his records. On the day in Portimao, Hamilton equalled Schumacher's record, Mick Schumacher came to the podium to gift him his father's last helmet from the time he was in Mercedes.

The 21-year-old Schumacher is leading the world F2 championship with 22 points and is odds on favourite to finish in the top spot with just four races to go. He has all but sealed his F1 spot for 2021 with Haas team, with the official confirmation being elementary. Even Ferrari's Laurent Mekies has been all praises for Schumacher and his Ferrari Driver Academy mates Callum Illott and Robert Shwartzman whom he deemed to be ready for F1.

