New Cars and Bikes in India
search

F1: Ross Brawn Believes Mick Schumacher Will Shine In 2021

The 21-year-old Schumacher is leading the world F2 championship with 22 points and is odds on favourite to finish in the top spot with just four races to go.

By  Sahil Gupta | Published:
eye
0  Views
Ross Brawn was the technical director at Ferrari before he founded Brawn GP expand View Photos
Ross Brawn was the technical director at Ferrari before he founded Brawn GP

Highlights

  • Ross Brawn believes that Mick Schumacher will do well in Formula 1
  • Brawn drew comparisons of Mick Schumacher with Nico Rosberg
  • Mick Schumacher is currently leading the F2 world championship

Ross Brawn isn't the just the motorsports director for Formula 1, but for Mick Schumacher, he is his father's good friend from the time he was the technical director for Ferrari which dominated and made Michael Schumacher one of the most revered drivers of all time. In an interview with Gazzetta Dello Sport, Brawn likened the expectation around Mick Schumacher's debut inn F1 to Nico Rosberg's debut in 2006. He also said that he had known Mick since the days he was a child alongside his elder sister Gina-Maria 

7l8ume2g

Mick Schumacher is tipped to enter F1 in 2021 with the Haas F1 team 

"Yes, and obviously his sister Gina-Maria too. You could see a competitive spirit in both of them - she expressed it with horses, he with karts. It's been fascinating to watch him grow. In the last two seasons, he has been very promising. We don't know how he will fare in F1 but he's incredibly mature and well balanced. I'm optimistic, he has qualities and skills. Obviously, he has a lot of pressure on him, there's no doubt, but so far he has managed it well," said the former Ferrari technical director and the founder of Mercedes F1 team. 

Brawn stated that it took Rosberg a long time to match what his father had achieved in 2016 after a gap of 34 years, however, he had achieved it. "Nico Rosberg made it. Having a World Champion father like Michael, the legacy is even heavier, but I keep my fingers crossed," said Brawn expressing his hopefulness for Schumacher's success. 

l9s3c8tg

Aside from being a Schumacher, Mick has proven his mettle in F3 and F2 series

Newsbeep

Michael Schumacher, of course, was statistically the most successful driver of all-time till recently when Lewis Hamilton usurped his records. On the day in Portimao, Hamilton equalled Schumacher's record, Mick Schumacher came to the podium to gift him his father's last helmet from the time he was in Mercedes. 

0 Comments

The 21-year-old Schumacher is leading the world F2 championship with 22 points and is odds on favourite to finish in the top spot with just four races to go. He has all but sealed his F1 spot for 2021 with Haas team, with the official confirmation being elementary. Even Ferrari's Laurent Mekies has been all praises for Schumacher and his Ferrari Driver Academy mates Callum Illott and Robert Shwartzman whom he deemed to be ready for F1. 

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

38-Year-Old Ferrari Converted In To A Powerful Electric Vehicle
38-Year-Old Ferrari Converted In To A Powerful Electric Vehicle
Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran To Ride The Jawa Forty Two In His Next Movie 'Cold Case'
Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran To Ride The Jawa Forty Two In His Next Movie 'Cold Case'
Aprilia SXR 160 Production Begins In India Ahead Of Launch
Aprilia SXR 160 Production Begins In India Ahead Of Launch
GMC Hummer EV To Come With Autonomous Technology
GMC Hummer EV To Come With Autonomous Technology
BMW X5 M Competition Performance SUV Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 1.95 Crore
BMW X5 M Competition Performance SUV Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 1.95 Crore
F1: Ross Brawn Believes Mick Schumacher Will Shine In 2021
F1: Ross Brawn Believes Mick Schumacher Will Shine In 2021
2021 Ducati Diavel 1260 Lamborghini Revealed
2021 Ducati Diavel 1260 Lamborghini Revealed
F1: Watch Bahrain's Hyperfast Outer Circuit 
F1: Watch Bahrain's Hyperfast Outer Circuit 
F1: Ross Brawn Believes Mick Schumacher Will Shine In 2021
F1: Ross Brawn Believes Mick Schumacher Will Shine In 2021
38-Year-Old Ferrari Converted In To A Powerful Electric Vehicle
38-Year-Old Ferrari Converted In To A Powerful Electric Vehicle
British Morris J-type Van Re-Imagined As The Morris JE Electric
British Morris J-type Van Re-Imagined As The Morris JE Electric
Aprilia SXR 160 Production Begins In India Ahead Of Launch
Aprilia SXR 160 Production Begins In India Ahead Of Launch
GMC Hummer EV To Come With Autonomous Technology
GMC Hummer EV To Come With Autonomous Technology
Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran To Ride The Jawa Forty Two In His Next Movie 'Cold Case'
Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran To Ride The Jawa Forty Two In His Next Movie 'Cold Case'
2021 Ducati Diavel 1260 Lamborghini Revealed
2021 Ducati Diavel 1260 Lamborghini Revealed
BMW X5 M Competition Performance SUV Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 1.95 Crore
BMW X5 M Competition Performance SUV Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 1.95 Crore
Tesla Plans To Produce Electric Car Chargers In China: Report
Tesla Plans To Produce Electric Car Chargers In China: Report
Ford's New CEO Tackles Warranty Costs In Bid To Boost Profit
Ford's New CEO Tackles Warranty Costs In Bid To Boost Profit
Mahindra Thar Likely To Get Front Facing Rear Seats As Standard
Mahindra Thar Likely To Get Front Facing Rear Seats As Standard
MG ZS EV Participates In India's First Highway EV Trial Run
MG ZS EV Participates In India's First Highway EV Trial Run
New-Gen Mahindra Thar Booked Until May 2021, Says Dr. Pawan Goenka
New-Gen Mahindra Thar Booked Until May 2021, Says Dr. Pawan Goenka
Formula E: Mahindra Racing Unveils M7Electro, Confirms Alex Lynn For 2020/21 Season
Formula E: Mahindra Racing Unveils M7Electro, Confirms Alex Lynn For 2020/21 Season
Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran To Ride The Jawa Forty Two In His Next Movie 'Cold Case'
Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran To Ride The Jawa Forty Two In His Next Movie 'Cold Case'
Mahindra Thar Likely To Get Front Facing Rear Seats As Standard
Mahindra Thar Likely To Get Front Facing Rear Seats As Standard
Toyota Innova Crysta: New vs Old
Toyota Innova Crysta: New vs Old
Exclusive: Mahindra Thar Scores 4 Stars In Global NCAP Crash Test
Exclusive: Mahindra Thar Scores 4 Stars In Global NCAP Crash Test
BMW X5 M Competition Performance SUV Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 1.95 Crore
BMW X5 M Competition Performance SUV Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 1.95 Crore

New Car Models

Toyota Innova Crysta

MUV, 10.75 - 15.1 Kmpl
Toyota Innova Crysta
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 16.26 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 33,753 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Hyundai i20

Hatchback, 0 Kmpl
Hyundai i20
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 14,114 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

BMW X3 M

SUV, 9.12 Kmpl
BMW X3 M
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 1 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 2,07,376 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Land Rover Defender

SUV, 14 Kmpl
Land Rover Defender
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 73.98 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 1,53,570 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe

Sedan, 19 Kmpl
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 39.3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 81,580 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

MG Gloster

SUV, 12.35 Kmpl
MG Gloster
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 28.98 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 60,158 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Mercedes-Benz EQC

SUV, 471 Km/Full Charge
Mercedes-Benz EQC
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 1 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 2,06,130 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 13 - 15.2 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 9.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Hatchback, 24.7 - 31.39 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 2.89 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 5,993 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Kia Sonet

SUV, 18.2 - 24.1 Kmpl
Kia Sonet
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.71 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 13,929 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 13 - 15.2 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 9.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

MUV, 17.99 - 26.2 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 7.59 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 15,756 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

New Maruti Suzuki Swift

Hatchback, 22 Kmpl
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 5.19 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 10,774 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

Crossover, 21.4 - 21.7 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 3.71 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 7,691 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Hatchback, 21.4 - 27.39 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 5.64 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 11,699 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Renault Kwid

Hatchback, 22 - 25 Kmpl
Renault Kwid
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 6,223 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews
Seller Banner 600x314
x
Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran To Ride The Jawa Forty Two In His Next Movie 'Cold Case'
Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran To Ride The Jawa Forty Two In His Next Movie 'Cold Case'
Mahindra Thar Likely To Get Front Facing Rear Seats As Standard
Mahindra Thar Likely To Get Front Facing Rear Seats As Standard
Toyota Innova Crysta: New vs Old
Toyota Innova Crysta: New vs Old
Exclusive: Mahindra Thar Scores 4 Stars In Global NCAP Crash Test
Exclusive: Mahindra Thar Scores 4 Stars In Global NCAP Crash Test
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities