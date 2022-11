Factbox-Who Is Financing Elon Musk's $44 Billion Deal To Buy Twitter?

Elon Musk has pledged to provide $46.5 billion in equity and debt financing for his acquisition of Twitter, which covers the $44 billion price tag and closing costs.

While Musk will provide much of the funding after selling down his stake in electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc and by leaning on equity financing from large investors, major banks have committed to provide $13 billion.

Below are details of participants in the Twitter deal and their financing commitments:

Joint loan $13 billion debt financing package

arrangers

Bank of America $6.5 billion term loan facility

Barclays $500 million revolving loan

facility

BNP Paribas

$3 billion secured bridge loans

Mizuho

$3 billion unsecured bridge loans

Morgan Stanley

MUFG

Societe

Generale

Equity Investor Description Equity Commitment

A.M. Management & - $25 million

Consulting

AH Capital Management VC firm founded by Marc $400 million

Andreessen and Ben Horowitz

Aliya Capital SpaceX investor $360 million

Partners

BAMCO Investment adviser $100 million

Binance Cryptocurrency firm $500 million

Brookfield Canadian investment firm $250 million

with over $690 billion

assets under management

DFJ Growth IV Tesla, SolarCity, SpaceX $100 million

Partners and The Boring Company

investor

Fidelity Management & Acts as the investment $316 million

Research Company advisor to Fidelity's

family of mutual funds

Honeycomb Asset Private investment firm led $5 million

Management by Chief Investment Officer

David Fiszel

Key Wealth Advisors $30 million

Lawrence J. Ellison Oracle co-founder Larry $1 billion

Revocable Trust Ellison's trust

Litani Ventures Chicago-based VC firm $25 million

Qatar Holding Investment house founded by $375 million

Qatar Investment Authority

Sequoia Capital Fund Invested in The Boring $800 million

Company

Strauss Capital LLC - $150 million

Tresser Blvd 402 LLC - $8.5 million

(Cartenna)

VyCapital Invested in The Boring $700 million

Company

Witkoff Capital New York-based real estate $100 million

tycoon Steven Witkoff's

firm

Saudi Arabian Twitter investor $1.89 billion (34,948,975

investor Prince shares)

Alwaleed bin Talal