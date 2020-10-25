New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Fast And The Furious Franchise To Conclude With 2 More Movies After Fast 9

For the Toretto family and friends, this will be the one last ride...

Sameer Contractor By  Sameer Contractor | Published:
eye
0  Views
The Fast 9 is the ninth movie in the franchise and slated for release in May 2021 expand View Photos
The Fast 9 is the ninth movie in the franchise and slated for release in May 2021

The Fast and the Furious franchise is much loved around the world and we've had eight instalments so far that have the characters and the cars expand in its own universe. The F&F saga was originally slated to end with the tenth film but it now seems the Toretto family and friends will be out for "one last ride." According to a recent report, the two movies will arrive after Fast 9 releases in May 2021, which was originally slated hit the cinemas this year but had to be delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also Read: Latest 'No Time To Die Trailer' Reveals New Aston Martins, Maserati & Land Rover SUVs Amidst All The Action

Not a lot is known about what will be theme of the final two movies, but it is likely that we will see a more elaborate storyline spread through the two movies. The report states that director Justin Lin, who is currently busy with the post-production of Fast 9, is in talks with Universal Pictures for directing the final two instalments - Fast 10 and Fast 11. Lin originally joined as the director of F&F: Tokyo Drift, which is often hailed as one of the best movies in the franchise after the original.

g6p418ps

The upcoming Fast 9 further explores world of Dom Toretto and his family with the addition of actor Jon Cena as his younger and evil brother Jakob

Expect most of the principal characters to return for the final instalments starting with the patriarch Vin Diesel, followed by Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel and Sung Kang. We could even see the late Paul Walker's character Brian O'Conner's absence from Fast 8 and possibly Fast 9 be addressed in a defintive way. At present, the F&F universe only hints at Brian taking up domestic life with Mia. The final movies are also likely to feature Dwayne Johnson and Jason Stathom, even as the characters have their own spin-off now - F&F: Hobbs & Shaw.

Newsbeep

While the first Fast & Furious trilogy was all about cars and around car culture, the F&F universe has expanded not just geographically but also in terms of themes and more cars. However, what stays true to the first movie is the whole concept of 'family' and that's something we will see more of in the upcoming Fast 9 as well. Moreover, we also see the character of Han, played by Sung Kang, return from the dead.

sq5n2sq4

Fast 9 features some insane action sequences that should be a visual delight for fans

This this also hints at actor Gal Gadot, who previously played Giselle in the series, making a possible comeback (from the dead again), at least for a cameo. Gadot is a bonafide star with the super successful Wonder Woman franchise to her own credit and it will be interesting to see her reprise the role. Meanwhile, the Fast 9 series is what we have to look forward to next year and this time former wrestler and actor John Cena has joined the cast as Dom Toretto's young and evil brother Jakob.  F9 will also have a lot of explaining to do with respect to bringing the dead characters back to life and also set-up the story for the final two movies in the saga.

The Fast 9 trailer was released in January this year and gave us a good look at all the cars we can expect in the movie. This includes a 1968 Dodge Charger 500, 2018 Acura NSX, 2020 Jeep Gladiator, 2018 Noble M600, 1974 Chevrolet Nova SS, Ford Mustang GT350, 2020 Toyota GR Supra and a rocket engine powered Pontiac Fiero.

0 Comments

Source: Deadline

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Tata Motors Is Scouting For A New Partner For Car Business: Report
Tata Motors Is Scouting For A New Partner For Car Business: Report
Ford Reveals Bronco Fire Rig Concept
Ford Reveals Bronco Fire Rig Concept
Tata Motors Achieves New Milestone Of Producing 4 Million Passenger Vehicles
Tata Motors Achieves New Milestone Of Producing 4 Million Passenger Vehicles
Meet Torsus Praetorian A Heavy-Duty Off-Road School Bus
Meet Torsus Praetorian A Heavy-Duty Off-Road School Bus
VW I.D.3 EV Receives 5 Star Safety Rating From Euro NCAP
VW I.D.3 EV Receives 5 Star Safety Rating From Euro NCAP
2020 Hyundai Tucson Facelift Review
2020 Hyundai Tucson Facelift Review
Hyundai i20 N Revealed For European Markets
Hyundai i20 N Revealed For European Markets
Daimler Posts Forecast-Beating Results For Q3 2020 As Demand Rebounds
Daimler Posts Forecast-Beating Results For Q3 2020 As Demand Rebounds
Fast And The Furious Franchise To Conclude With 2 More Movies After Fast 9
Fast And The Furious Franchise To Conclude With 2 More Movies After Fast 9
F1: Hamilton Breaks Schumacher's Record With 92nd Win At Portuguese GP
F1: Hamilton Breaks Schumacher's Record With 92nd Win At Portuguese GP
MotoGP: Morbidelli Wins Teruel GP, Both Suzukis On Podium
MotoGP: Morbidelli Wins Teruel GP, Both Suzukis On Podium
2021 Kawasaki Z250 Unveiled With New Colours And Upgrades For Japan
2021 Kawasaki Z250 Unveiled With New Colours And Upgrades For Japan
BorgWarner Partners With Michigan Technological University For Connected Car Tech
BorgWarner Partners With Michigan Technological University For Connected Car Tech
Ford Reveals Bronco Fire Rig Concept
Ford Reveals Bronco Fire Rig Concept
Tata Motors Is Scouting For A New Partner For Car Business: Report
Tata Motors Is Scouting For A New Partner For Car Business: Report
F1: Hamilton On Pole At Portimao Completing Mercedes 1-2 
F1: Hamilton On Pole At Portimao Completing Mercedes 1-2 
MotoGP: Takaaki Nakagami Takes Maiden Pole For Teruel GP
MotoGP: Takaaki Nakagami Takes Maiden Pole For Teruel GP
Mahindra First Choice Wheels Opens 50 Dealerships In A Single Day
Mahindra First Choice Wheels Opens 50 Dealerships In A Single Day
Tata Motors Achieves New Milestone Of Producing 4 Million Passenger Vehicles
Tata Motors Achieves New Milestone Of Producing 4 Million Passenger Vehicles
Meet Torsus Praetorian A Heavy-Duty Off-Road School Bus
Meet Torsus Praetorian A Heavy-Duty Off-Road School Bus
VW I.D.3 EV Receives 5 Star Safety Rating From Euro NCAP
VW I.D.3 EV Receives 5 Star Safety Rating From Euro NCAP
Hyundai i20 N Revealed For European Markets
Hyundai i20 N Revealed For European Markets
F1: Hamilton Breaks Schumacher's Record With 92nd Win At Portuguese GP
F1: Hamilton Breaks Schumacher's Record With 92nd Win At Portuguese GP
Tata Motors Is Scouting For A New Partner For Car Business: Report
Tata Motors Is Scouting For A New Partner For Car Business: Report
2020 Hyundai Tucson Facelift Review
2020 Hyundai Tucson Facelift Review
Tata Motors Rolls-Out Its 1500th Safari Storme GS800 For The Indian Army
Tata Motors Rolls-Out Its 1500th Safari Storme GS800 For The Indian Army
Daimler Posts Forecast-Beating Results For Q3 2020 As Demand Rebounds
Daimler Posts Forecast-Beating Results For Q3 2020 As Demand Rebounds

New Car Models

Land Rover Defender

SUV, 14 Kmpl
Land Rover Defender
Price Starts
₹ 73.98 - 90.46 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 1,53,570 9% / 5 yrs

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe

Sedan, 19 Kmpl
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
Price Starts
₹ 39.3 - 41.4 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 81,580 9% / 5 yrs

Mercedes-Benz EQC

SUV, 471 Km/Full Charge
Mercedes-Benz EQC
Price Starts
₹ 1 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 2,06,130 9% / 5 yrs

MG Gloster

SUV, 12.35 Kmpl
MG Gloster
Price Starts
₹ 28.98 - 35.38 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 60,158 9% / 5 yrs

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 13 - 15.2 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Price Starts
₹ 9.8 - 13.75 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs

Toyota Urban Cruiser

SUV, 17.03 - 18.76 Kmpl
Toyota Urban Cruiser
Price Starts
₹ 8.4 - 11.3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 17,437 9% / 5 yrs

Kia Sonet

SUV, 18.2 - 24.1 Kmpl
Kia Sonet
Price Starts
₹ 6.71 - 11.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 13,929 9% / 5 yrs

Audi RS Q8

SUV, 8.2 Kmpl
Audi RS Q8
Price Starts
₹ 2.07 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 4,29,698 9% / 5 yrs

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Hatchback, 24.7 - 31.39 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Price Starts
₹ 2.89 - 4.36 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 5,993 9% / 5 yrs

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 13 - 15.2 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Price Starts
₹ 9.8 - 13.75 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs

Kia Sonet

SUV, 18.2 - 24.1 Kmpl
Kia Sonet
Price Starts
₹ 6.71 - 11.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 13,929 9% / 5 yrs

New Maruti Suzuki Swift

Hatchback, 22 Kmpl
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
Price Starts
₹ 5.19 - 8.02 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 10,774 9% / 5 yrs

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

MUV, 17.99 - 26.2 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Price Starts
₹ 7.59 - 11.21 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 15,756 9% / 5 yrs

Tata Altroz

Hatchback, 18 - 25 Kmpl
Tata Altroz
Price Starts
₹ 5.44 - 9.09 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 11,293 9% / 5 yrs

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

Crossover, 21.4 - 21.7 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Price Starts
₹ 3.71 - 5.14 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 7,691 9% / 5 yrs

Renault Kwid

Hatchback, 22 - 25 Kmpl
Renault Kwid
Price Starts
₹ 3 - 5.13 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 6,223 9% / 5 yrs
Mercedes Benz Gls Desktop
x
F1: Hamilton Breaks Schumacher's Record With 92nd Win At Portuguese GP
F1: Hamilton Breaks Schumacher's Record With 92nd Win At Portuguese GP
Tata Motors Is Scouting For A New Partner For Car Business: Report
Tata Motors Is Scouting For A New Partner For Car Business: Report
2020 Hyundai Tucson Facelift Review
2020 Hyundai Tucson Facelift Review
Tata Motors Rolls-Out Its 1500th Safari Storme GS800 For The Indian Army
Tata Motors Rolls-Out Its 1500th Safari Storme GS800 For The Indian Army
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities