Paul Walker's Toyota Supra From The First Fast & Furious Movie Is Up For Auction

The Fast and the Furious (F&F) franchise is now two decades old. The first movie released in 2001 bringing the American tuner scene to celluloid and the lives of Dominic Torretto, Brian O'Conner, and the "family." However, the movie's biggest contribution has been towards developing a franchise for auto heads that gets crazier with every iteration. Now, for those looking to bring some of that famed F&F history home, the Barrett-Jackson auction house in Las Vegas, US, has listed a Toyota Supra on sale that was featured in the first movie.

The Toyota Supra was driven by the late Paul Walker's character Brian O'Conner in the movie

The Toyota Supra found immense fame with the first F&F and was driven by Brian O'Conner played by the late Paul Walker. The car will be on sale from June 17 through June 19, 2021. The extremely detailed car in the pictures does stay original to the Toyota Supra that featured in the movie. The car was built by Eddie Paul at The Shark Shop in El Segundo, California. The same car was later overhauled into Slap Jack's Supra that featured in the 2 Fast 2 Furious movie. After the shoot ended, the car was then returned to its famous appearance from the first film.

There's the Nuclear Gladiator motif along the sides, true to the original car

The Supra gets a Candy Orange pearl-finish paint from the Lamborghini Diablo with the "Nuclear Gladiator" motif on the sides. The body kit comprises a front spoiler and side skirts from Bomex, TRD-style hood, APR Aluminium bi-plane rear wing, and 19-inch five-spoke Dazz Motorsport Racing Hart M5 Tuner wheels.

Not just the actors but the Toyota Supra gained immense popularity after the release of the first F&F movie

The engine on this version is different from that mentioned in the movie. This Toyota Supra draws power from the stock 3.0-litre turbocharged in-line six-cylinder engine. The motor is paired with a 4-speed automatic. Considering there were multiple cars made for the stunt sequences in the film, you will also find another example that was auctioned in 2015 with a naturally-aspirated in-line six-cylinder engine with a 5-speed manual.

This particular Toyota Supra is powered by the stock 3.0-litre in-line 6-cylinder turbocharged engine with a 4-speed automatic

With no reserve price, you can place your best bets on this particular example of the F&F Toyota Supra. The sale will include extensive documentation about the car and a certificate of authenticity. Meanwhile, the latest film in the Fast franchise released internationally this month. The Fast 9 sees the action and scale get larger including a rocket-propelled Pontiac Fiero. The movie is yet to make its way to India, which we expect to happen once things turn for the better.

Source: Barrett-Jackson