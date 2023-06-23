Toyota Unveils Limited Edition GR Supra 45th Anniversary Model in the US

Toyota USA has revealed the latest addition to its lineup, the GR Supra 45th Anniversary Edition. This special edition model pays homage to the renowned Mk4 Supra, which can be traced back to the Celica Supra (known as the Celica XX in Japan). While it made its debut in 1978, the Celica Supra arrived in the US only in 1979.

The GR Supra 45th Anniversary Edition pays homage to the Mk4 Supra.

Limited to a production run of just 900 units, the GR Supra 45th Anniversary Edition will be available in two colours: Mikan Blast, which translates to orange in Japanese, and Absolute Zero, a white hue. This limited edition Supra is based on the premium grade variant, but customers can choose between a six-speed manual or an eight-speed automatic transmission.

Also Read: Liquid Hydrogen-Fueled GR Corolla Set to Race in Super Taikyu Fuji 24h

The 3.0-litre turbocharged inline-six cylinder motor that is mated to a six-speed manual or an eight-speed automatic

Under the hood, the 45th Anniversary Edition is powered by the same B58 3.0-litre turbocharged inline-six engine found in the regular GR Supra, delivering 387 PS (382 hp) and 500 Nm of torque. However, the 45th Anniversary Edition boasts several additional features to distinguish itself.

Also Read: Toyota Debuts the 2024 Tacoma With Hybrid Powertrains And A Whole Host Of Updates

One notable feature is the prominent rear spoiler, reminiscent of the wing seen on the Mk4 Supra. The angle of the wing can be adjusted by owners to affect the amount of downforce exerted on the rear wheels. Other distinctive elements include 19-inch matte black aluminium wheels, front brake callipers adorned with a GR logo, a black side panel graphic featuring a cutout Supra logo, and exclusive Mikan Blast strut tower braces with the Gazoo Racing logo under the bonnet. Inside the cabin, a dedicated plaque on the side of the dashboard highlights the model's exclusivity.

The GR Supra 45th Anniversary boasts some distinctive features

Joining previous special editions like the Launch, A91, A91-Carbon Fibre, and A91-MT editions, the GR Supra 45th Anniversary Edition will be part of the 2024 model year line-up and is expected to arrive at dealerships in the fall of this year.