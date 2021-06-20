  • Home
  • News
  • Paul Walker's Toyota Supra From The Fast & The Furious Sells For A Record Rs. 4.07 Crore

Paul Walker's Toyota Supra From The Fast & The Furious Sells For A Record Rs. 4.07 Crore

The 1994 Toyota Supra built by Eddie Paul and driven by the late Paul Walker in the F&F franchise was listed by the Barrett-Jackson auction house who sold it for a whopping $550,000.
authorBy Sameer Contractor
20-Jun-21 03:39 PM IST
Paul Walker's Toyota Supra From The Fast & The Furious Sells For A Record Rs. 4.07 Crore banner
Highlights
  • The orange Toyota Supra famously featured in the first two F&F movies
  • The car sold is specced to the original version & gets a stock 3.0 motor
  • The owner will receive all documentation & a certificate of authenticity

We recently told you about the Toyota Supra from The Fast and the Furious (F&F) franchise was up for auction. Well, the 1994 Toyota Supra driven by the late Paul Walker recently made it to the auction floor and has now been sold for a record-breaking $550,000 (around Rs. 4.07 crore). The car was listed for sale by the Barett-Jackson auction house in Las Vegas, US, and is a piece of automotive movie history. The said Supra featured in the first two installments of the franchise - The Fast and the Furious (2001) and 2 Fast 2 Furious (2003). However, the car sold is in its original avatar from the first film.

Also Read: Paul Walker's Toyota Supra From The First Fast & Furious Movie Is Up For Auction

The famous "10-second car" is finished in the Candy Orange pearl-finish paint from the Lamborghini Diablo with the "Nuclear Gladiator" motif on the sides.  The body kit includes a front spoiler and side skirts from Bomex, TRD-style hood, APR aluminium bi-plane rear wing, and 19-inch five-spoke Dazz Motorsport Racing Hart M5 Tuner wheels. The Supra is powered by the stock 2JZ-GTE 3.0-litre turbocharged in-line six-cylinder engine paired with a 4-speed automatic transmission.

Also Read: Fast And The Furious Franchise To Conclude With 2 More Movies After Fast 9

This particular example of the 1994 Toyota Supra was listed without a reserve price and has been picked up at an astonishing amount. To give you perspective, that's about the same price as the Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Coupe in the US. The new owner will get extensive documentation about the car and a certificate of authenticity as well.

The F&F Supra was built by Eddie Paul at The Shark Shop in El Segundo, California. The same car was later overhauled into Slap Jack's Supra that featured in 2 Fast 2 Furious. After the shoot ended, the car was then returned to its famous appearance from the first film. The car is indeed special as it became the poster child for the American tuner scene for that era.
Related Articles
Every Drift Car in Fast & Furious: Tokyo Drift
Every Drift Car in Fast & Furious: Tokyo Drift
9 months ago
Coolest Cars Owned By The Fast & Furious Cast
Coolest Cars Owned By The Fast & Furious Cast
11 months ago
Paul Walker's Toyota Supra From The First Fast & Furious Movie Is Up For Auction
Paul Walker's Toyota Supra From The First Fast & Furious Movie Is Up For Auction
1 year ago
Fast And The Furious Franchise To Conclude With 2 More Movies After Fast 9
Fast And The Furious Franchise To Conclude With 2 More Movies After Fast 9
2 years ago

Top trending

1Hyundai Venue
Hyundai Venue
2Maruti Suzuki Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Brezza
5000+ Certified Used Cars Near Youline
Shop from India's Largest
Collection of Certified Cars

Toyota Cars

View All

Top Festive Picks

Used Cars Under 5 Lakh
Used Cars Under 8 Lakh
Used Cars Under 10 Lakh
Used Cars Under 20 Lakh
Used Cars Above 20 Lakh

Question Of The Day

What would you consider before buying an electric scooter?