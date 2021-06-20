Paul Walker's Toyota Supra From The Fast & The Furious Sells For A Record Rs. 4.07 Crore

We recently told you about the Toyota Supra from The Fast and the Furious (F&F) franchise was up for auction. Well, the 1994 Toyota Supra driven by the late Paul Walker recently made it to the auction floor and has now been sold for a record-breaking $550,000 (around Rs. 4.07 crore). The car was listed for sale by the Barett-Jackson auction house in Las Vegas, US, and is a piece of automotive movie history. The said Supra featured in the first two installments of the franchise - The Fast and the Furious (2001) and 2 Fast 2 Furious (2003). However, the car sold is in its original avatar from the first film.

SOLD! The "10-second car" has crossed the block selling for a record-breaking $550,000! Driven by actor @RealPaulWalker and featured in two of "The Fast and Furious" films, this 1994 #ToyotaSupra proved to be an icon of car culture. @TheFastSaga @Toyota #Supra pic.twitter.com/GNJnGh0AmL — Barrett-Jackson (@Barrett_Jackson) June 20, 2021

The famous "10-second car" is finished in the Candy Orange pearl-finish paint from the Lamborghini Diablo with the "Nuclear Gladiator" motif on the sides. The body kit includes a front spoiler and side skirts from Bomex, TRD-style hood, APR aluminium bi-plane rear wing, and 19-inch five-spoke Dazz Motorsport Racing Hart M5 Tuner wheels. The Supra is powered by the stock 2JZ-GTE 3.0-litre turbocharged in-line six-cylinder engine paired with a 4-speed automatic transmission.

This particular example of the 1994 Toyota Supra was listed without a reserve price and has been picked up at an astonishing amount. To give you perspective, that's about the same price as the Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Coupe in the US. The new owner will get extensive documentation about the car and a certificate of authenticity as well.

The F&F Supra was built by Eddie Paul at The Shark Shop in El Segundo, California. The same car was later overhauled into Slap Jack's Supra that featured in 2 Fast 2 Furious. After the shoot ended, the car was then returned to its famous appearance from the first film. The car is indeed special as it became the poster child for the American tuner scene for that era.